Projected Lineup: Oct. 27 vs. Montreal

Projected Lineup_Web_Toropchenko
By Elise Butler
St. Louis Blues

Alexey Toropchenko is back.

The forward will return to the lineup for the St. Louis Blues on Tuesday when they face the Montreal Canadiens at Enterprise Center (7 p.m., Blue Note+, 101 ESPN).

Toropchenko sustained an upper-body injury in the first game of the season and has missed the last 10 contests. 

"Very excited, very excited," he said. "I've been working hard to get as fast as I can back on the ice. I was working hard on my shoulder and it feels good and I'm just ready to go. More than 100%."

Toropchenko is expected to slot in on the fourth line with Pius Suter and Aleksanteri Kaskimaki. 

"What he adds to our group is a couple areas that are sorely lacking when he was out of the lineup, which is physicality on the forecheck and speed," said Head Coach Jim Montgomery. "When we talk about being relentless, he's a player that plays relentless."

Montgomery has also mixed up the defense pairings for tonight's game. The main catalyst was wanting to see Philip Broberg and Brandon Carlo together, which led to the other changes. 

Jordan Binnington will get the nod in net. 

The below projected lineup is based on Tuesday's morning skate at Enterprise Center.

PROJECTED LINEUP

Forwards

Dylan Holloway - Robert Thomas - Jimmy Snuggerud
Connor McMichael - Mason McTavish - Jonatan Berggren
Jake Neighbours - Dalibor Dvorsky - Pavel Buchnevich
Alexey Toropchenko - Pius Suter - Aleksanteri Kaskimaki

Defense

Philip Broberg - Brandon Carlo
Cam Fowler - Colton Parayko
Justin Barron - Adam Jiricek

Goalie

Jordan Binnington

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