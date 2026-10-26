Preview: Blues vs. Canadiens

preview_MTL_10-27
By Caleb Herrera
St. Louis Blues

The St. Louis Blues suffered the first loss of their five-game homestand on Saturday, falling 4-0 to the Carolina Hurricanes.

The team will look to rebuild momentum at Enteprise Center in the first of two meetings against the Montreal Canadiens this season. The Blues swept the 2025-26 regular season series against Montreal, outscoring them by a combined 6-3 score across the two games.

What: Blues vs. Canadiens
When: Tuesday, Oct. 27 at 7 p.m. CT
Where: Enterprise Center in St. Louis
Watch: Blue Note+
Listen: 101 ESPN
Tickets: Ticketmaster.com

QUICK HITS

BLUES Head Coach Jim Montgomery called Saturday's loss to the Hurricanes "very humbling." 

The Blues were shutout for the first time this season, with Carolina goaltender Pyotr Kochetkov securing his first shutout of the season and his seventh-straight win. Though the Blues did generate high-danger scoring chances in the first period, the Hurricanes played to their trademark defensive identity and successfully stalled the St. Louis offense. 

Carolina took a 2-0 lead within a 20-second span during the second period with goals from Sean Walker and Jesperi Kotkaniemi. The Hurricanes also converted on their only power play opportunity of the contest four minutes into the third period. 

"[The game] was a tutorial by Stanley Cup champions about how to play to who you are no matter the score," Montgomery said. "They were as committed in the third period up 3-0, 4-0 as they were at the start of the game. It's hard work, but that hard work becomes who you are when you do it everyday - it translates. That's what we're trying to grow into."

CANADIENS The Montreal Canadiens have begun the season with a 6-3-2 record and rank fifth in the Atlantic Division. After failing to put together a deep playoff run since their loss to the Tampa Bay Lightning in the 2021 Stanley Cup Final, the Canadiens battled through the 2026 postseason with consecutive seven-game series victories over the Lightning and Buffalo Sabres. Montreal was eliminated in the Eastern Conference Final in five games by the defending Stanley Cup champion Carolina Hurricanes. 

Canadiens GM Kent Hughes did tidy work in the offseason to keep Montreal in contention for the foreseeable future, signing forward Ivan Demidov to an eight-year contract extension. Demidov was selected No. 5 overall in the 2024 NHL Draft and played his first full NHL season last year, scoring 19 goals and 62 points. 

In addition to Demidov, the Canadiens also signed forward Chris Kreider (one-year contract) as a free agent. Goaltenders Jakub Dobes (three-year contract) and Kaapo Kahkonen (one-year contract) were also extended new contracts. Veteran forward Brendan Gallagher was traded to the Vancouver Canucks for future considerations and prospect Brett Berard was acquired from the New York Rangers on the eve of the 2026 NHL Draft.

With Hockey Hall of Famer Martin St. Louis as head coach, the Canadiens' best assets are their speed, high skill and dynamic offensive zone movement. Captain Nick Suzuki, forward Cole Caufield and defenseman Lane Hutson lead the offense with a combined 14 goals and 32 points through the team's first 11 games. In net, the Canadiens have split duties between Dobes and 21-year old Jacob Fowler, who is currently tied for eighth-most wins by a goaltender this season and has won his last five starts.

Montreal will be without Suzuki (upper-body, week-to-week) and Demidov (lower-body, day-to-day), as they are both sidelined with injuries. Additionally, goaltender Sam Montembeault is on the team's injured reserve list with a lower-body injury. The Canadiens are on a two-game winning streak, coming off a 2-1 win over the Winnipeg Jets in the 2026 Tim Hortons NHL Heritage Classic.

Neighbours, Parayko and Montgomery after loss at home vs. Hurricanes.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

BLUES Connor McMichael had one of the Blues' best offensive chances on a breakaway against the Hurricanes early in the second period. Saturday's game was an outlier this season for the Blues' forwards - including the second line - but their performance early this season has shown that this won't be the norm. McMichael will look to capitalize on his chemistry with Mason McTavish and Jonatan Berggren for his first goal since Oct. 8. He has 3 goals and 2 assists in 11 career games against the Canadiens. 

CANADIENS Last season, Cole Caufield finished just behind Nathan MacKinnon in the Rocket Richard Trophy race, scoring 51 goals to become the first Canadiens' player in 36 years to hit that milestone. Caufield, playing on the top line with Oliver Kapanen and Juraj Slafkovsky, leads Montreal with 6 goals and had 2 assists in Sunday's win over Winnipeg. Despite only standing at 5-foot-8, he has a quick release and is a natural goal scorer who exploits open space on the ice. Caufield has 7 goals and 3 assists in 10 career games against the Blues.

BLUE NOTES

  • Defenseman Quinton Burns was recalled from the Springfield Thunderbirds on Friday.
  • The Blues are hosting their annual 'Pink at the Rink' night on Tuesday for breast cancer awareness. 
  • The Blues have won their last three games against Montreal at Enterprise Center and are 4-1-0 in their last five games against the Canadiens at home. 
  • The Blues have not allowed a power play goal to Montreal in three straight games, going 8-for-8 on the penalty kill over those three games. 
  • Robert Thomas has a 5-game point streak against Montreal (4 goals, 8 assists), including two four-point games in that stretch.
  • Since Oct. 13, the Blues have scored 3.50 goals per game, which ranks 10th in the NHL in that span.

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