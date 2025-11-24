Zach Werenski named NHL' s Second Star for the week

Columbus Blue Jackets defenseman Zach Werenski was named the National Hockey League’s Second Star for the week ending November 23, the league and club announced today. Calgary Flames defenseman Rasmus Andersson was named the First Star, while San Jose Sharks forward Macklin Celebrini was selected Third Star.

Werenski, 28, registered three goals, five assists and eight points with 19 shots on goal, while averaging 27:41 time on ice in four contests. He led the Blue Jackets to a 2-1-1 record while extending his points streak to six-straight games with 3-7-10, including three multi-point efforts, to tie for the third-longest streak of his career. He passed Cam Atkinson (402) for sole possession of second place on the club’s all-time points list with his third of three assists on November 20 at Toronto. Two nights earlier, he became the first defenseman in franchise history to reach 400 career points with his goal at Winnipeg. By hitting the mark in his 587th game, he became the eighth-fastest to do so among American-born blueliners in NHL history.

The Grosse Pointe, Michigan native has tallied 7-14-21 with a +8 plus/minus rating in 22 games this season. He ranks ranks second in the NHL in time on ice while leading league blueliners in shots on goal (85), ranking second-T in goals and multi-point performances (seven) as well as third-T in points. Columbus’ first-round pick, eighth overall, in the 2015 NHL Draft, he is the franchise’s all-time leader among defensemen in goals, assists and points with 120-285-405 in 589 career outings.

Columbus returns to action tonight at the Washington Capitals. Game time from Capital One Arena is 7 p.m. ET. Live coverage on FanDuel Sports Network Ohio and the FanDuel Sports Network app begins with the Blue Jackets Live pre-game show starting at 6:30 p.m. ET. The game will also be heard on the Blue Jackets Radio Network, including 97.1 The Fan in Columbus, and online at BlueJackets.com.