Zach Werenski named NHL' s Second Star for the week

The Blue Jackets defenseman registered three goals and five assists for eight points and led the NHL with 19 shots on goal

TOPTAIL_16x9
By Blue Jackets Staff
BlueJackets.com

Columbus Blue Jackets defenseman Zach Werenski was named the National Hockey League’s Second Star for the week ending November 23, the league and club announced today. Calgary Flames defenseman Rasmus Andersson was named the First Star, while San Jose Sharks forward Macklin Celebrini was selected Third Star.

Werenski, 28, registered three goals, five assists and eight points with 19 shots on goal, while averaging 27:41 time on ice in four contests. He led the Blue Jackets to a 2-1-1 record while extending his points streak to six-straight games with 3-7-10, including three multi-point efforts, to tie for the third-longest streak of his career. He passed Cam Atkinson (402) for sole possession of second place on the club’s all-time points list with his third of three assists on November 20 at Toronto. Two nights earlier, he became the first defenseman in franchise history to reach 400 career points with his goal at Winnipeg. By hitting the mark in his 587th game, he became the eighth-fastest to do so among American-born blueliners in NHL history.

The Grosse Pointe, Michigan native has tallied 7-14-21 with a +8 plus/minus rating in 22 games this season. He ranks ranks second in the NHL in time on ice while leading league blueliners in shots on goal (85), ranking second-T in goals and multi-point performances (seven) as well as third-T in points. Columbus’ first-round pick, eighth overall, in the 2015 NHL Draft, he is the franchise’s all-time leader among defensemen in goals, assists and points with 120-285-405 in 589 career outings.

Columbus returns to action tonight at the Washington Capitals. Game time from Capital One Arena is 7 p.m. ET. Live coverage on FanDuel Sports Network Ohio and the FanDuel Sports Network app begins with the Blue Jackets Live pre-game show starting at 6:30 p.m. ET. The game will also be heard on the Blue Jackets Radio Network, including 97.1 The Fan in Columbus, and online at BlueJackets.com.

Interested in a 2025-26 Blue Jackets Ticket Plan? Fill out the form below and a Blue Jackets representative will reach out with more information along with an invitation for an arena tour, including two complimentary tickets.

Choose the games and seats you want with plans starting at 11 games and savings of up to 40%. PLUS, enjoy flexible payment options and score bonus tickets for family & friends!

News Feed

PREVIEW: Blue Jackets end road swing at Capitals

Alumni Notebook: Calvert's memorable goals remain indelible part of CBJ history

Blue Jackets pick up a point in Detroit

PREVIEW: Blue Jackets, Red Wings battle in Saturday afternoon hockey

Blue Jackets recall Gaunce, loan Del Bel Belluz to Cleveland

Blue Jackets launch early Black Friday deals on tickets, merch and more

Winning Thoughts: Fantilli has another special night in Toronto

Fantilli has 2 goals, OT winner, Blue Jackets top Maple Leafs

PREVIEW: Blue Jackets continue road trip in Toronto

20-game check-in: Marchenko helps lead way for Blue Jackets

Blue Jackets partner with Wild Turkey to support Mid-Ohio Food Collective

Werenski hits 400 points but Jackets lose at Winnipeg

PREVIEW: Blue Jackets put point streak on line in Winnipeg

Winning Thoughts: Blue Jackets stay with it, down Canadiens

Blue Jackets recover, defeat Canadiens in shootout

Small Business of the Month: Parr Public Safety Equipment

PREVIEW: Blue Jackets close homestand against Canadiens

Vyborny excited to return to 'second hometown'