SvoNotes: Nylander's hard work paying off for Blue Jackets

SvoNotes is a weekly column by BlueJackets.com reporter Jeff Svoboda.
As Alex Nylander spent the past two years trying to get back to hockey’s highest level, there were likely whispers around the league that a label he wouldn’t like had stuck.
He’s just an AHL player.
Once, great things were projected of Nylander, who was taken by Buffalo with the No. 8 overall pick in the 2016 NHL Draft and played games for the Sabres a year later. As a top-10 pick, he was thought to be a franchise-changing player, someone who could play top-line minutes and make an outsized impact at the NHL level.
And then, over the years, it just didn’t materialize. He bounced from Buffalo to Chicago – where he got his biggest chance, posting 26 points in 65 games in 2019-20 – to Pittsburgh. When the Blue Jackets acquired him Feb. 22 for Emil Bemstrom and a conditional draft pick, he had played 98 career NHL games and 330 AHL games – including 98 in the AHL and just 14 in the NHL the past two seasons.
To many around the league, he likely had settled in as an AHL player, someone whose game could produce in the minors but fizzled at the highest level.
But the one thing you have to remember about being in the AHL is that it’s still a development league. Nylander came to Columbus still pretty young – he’s just 25 – and had spent the past two years working his tail off to become a better player in Wilkes-Barre Scranton.
And, the funny thing is, he became one.
“I think it’s helped me a lot,” Nylander said of his time in the AHL. “I put in the hard work every day. I was going out early for practice and stuff like that. I knew it might not help me right now, but it will help me one day later on. No matter if it comes right away or it comes later on, I just kept doing that.
“If I got the chance, I knew that I’d put in the work and I would be ready. Obviously I was there longer than I wanted, but I just stuck with it and kept believing in myself and just kept pushing every day. I believed I could get back into this league.”
So far, the results have been impressive, with Nylander’s eight goals through his first 13 games the most ever for a CBJ player at the start of his Jackets career. He had a hat trick March 3 vs. Vegas and added two goals Saturday in the Jackets’ win over San Jose.
The middle goal of his trio against the Golden Knights was the one that caught the eye of head coach Pascal Vincent. Nylander made much of the play happen himself, backtracking into the defensive zone to force a turnover, quickly transitioning into offense and then beating goalie Logan Thompson with an elite shot from the left circle as he skated up the wing.