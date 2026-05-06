Promo Team FAQs

How do I get invited to auditions?

The Blue Jackets will assess each applicant based on all parts of their submitted application. There are a limited number of applicants who will be invited to Auditions; not all applicants will be invited to Auditions.

What do auditions consist of?

Auditions will consist of interactive group games, improv activities, and opportunities to interact with other candidates and the judges. These activities are meant to assess each candidate’s personality, enthusiasm, energy, teamwork skills, and their comfort level in front of a crowd.

Can I audition for more than one position?

Yes, candidates are welcome to audition for one or more positions. When you apply, please indicate on the application which positions you would like to be considered for.

What time should I arrive for Auditions?

Check-in will open at 9:30 AM and close at 10:15 AM. Candidates who arrive after 10:15 AM will not be permitted to participate in Auditions.

What is the timeframe for Auditions?

Auditions will begin promptly at 10:30 AM. Auditions will conclude at 2:30 PM.

What should I wear to Auditions?

Candidates must wear a black top and black bottoms - athletic/workout attire, including athletic shoes (shoes can be any color).

When will I find out if I am selected for the team?

The team selections will be posted here (bluejackets.com/promoteams) the Tuesday immediately following auditions.

What is required of me after I am selected?

All team members will be required to attend the following mandatory team-related activities: 

Team Mixer and Team Orientation – dates will be announced later 

Be sure these dates are reserved on your calendar if you plan to audition for the teams. Team members will be compensated for these events.

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