Game Preview: Blue Jackets at Philadelphia Flyers

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The Matchup

The Blue Jackets are 32-19-9 all-time against the Flyers.

Columbus is currently riding a five-game winning streak against Philadelphia, with three of the last five games going to shootouts.

Ice Breakers

Damon Severson leads the Blue Jackets with 25 career points (7G-18A) against the Flyers, recording two assists in the two teams' most recent matchup last season.

Zach Werenski has recorded 23 points (9G-14A) in 26 regular-season games, ranking second, behind former Blue Jacket Cam Atkinson in points against the Flyers as a Blue Jacket. Werenski also recorded a two-point game (1G-1A) during the Blue Jackets’ and Flyers’ last meeting.

With a two-assist game Saturday night against the Vegas Golden Knights, Kent Johnson recorded his first multipoint game of the season.

Cam Talbot posted an outstanding .963 save percentage against the Golden Knights, recording his highest save percentage of the season.

Knies Set to Reach 250 Games

Matthew Knies will record his 250th career game Tuesday night against the Philadelphia Flyers. Knies, who was acquired by the Blue Jackets from the Toronto Maple Leafs shortly before the start of the 2026-27 season, recorded two goals and an assist in his Columbus debut during the season opener against the Buffalo Sabres. The forward recorded career highs with 23 goals and 66 points in 79 games with Toronto last season. Tuesday will mark his 10th appearance with Columbus and his 250th career regular-season game.