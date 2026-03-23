Islanders end Blue Jackets' 12-game point streak

After Horvat turned the puck over in the low slot, Sorokin made a right pad save on Kirill Marchenko at 6:15 before stretching out the right pad again to stop Adam Fantilli’s rebound attempt.

Greaves gloved a Mathew Barzal wrister from the top of the crease while the Islanders were on the power play at 17:01. Then at 18:41, Simon Holmstrom hit the left post from the top of the left circle.

Barzal found Brayden Schenn cutting into the low slot, but Greaves made a point-blank save with the glove at 3:34 of the third period to keep it a one-goal deficit.

Horvat appeared to make it 2-0 at 12:06. He threw the puck on net, and the rebound deflected in off Olivier as he collided with Anders Lee into Greaves. Columbus challenged for goaltender interference, and the goal was overturned after a video review.

“Well, I trust our video coaches, Aaron and Cam, there,” Blue Jackets coach Rick Bowness said. "They're looking at it, and if they tell me to challenge it, I will make the final call, right or wrong, it's my call, but I'm going to. ... If they tell me to challenge it, I trust them. I'm going to challenge it.”

Sorokin denied a Kent Johnson deflection before falling back to cover the loose puck at 17:51 to preserve the one-goal lead.

“That was a hard-fought game,” Islanders coach Patrick Roy said. “There was not much room on the ice, and the game plan was to get our forecheck going, hunt them, especially in the neutral zone. We wanted to be more aggressive than normal, not giving them a chance to reach the net. We wanted to press them in the defensive zone. I thought we did all that. ... I guess I could go on and on for all night long about the performance of the team.”

NOTES: Sorokin (298 appearances) became the 11th goaltender to debut in the NHL’s expansion era (since 1967-68) with 29 or more shutouts before his 300th career appearance. ... Horvat reached the 50-point mark for a fifth straight season and eighth time in his career ... Barzal played his 600th NHL game. ... The Islanders will play nine of their final 11 games on home ice.