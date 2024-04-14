Josi has 4 points, Predators top Blue Jackets to pad wild-card lead

Tommy Novak had two goals and an assist, and Luke Evangelista and Gustav Nyquist each had two assists for the Predators (47-29-5), who have won two in a row and lead the Vegas Golden Knights by five points for the first wild card into the Stanley Cup Playoffs from the Western Conference. Juuse Saros made 31 saves.

“It probably wasn’t our best and not always our style that we want to play,” Josi said. “Those games aren’t always easy, but we found a way to win. It was important to us to get a win in the last regular-season game here at home. That’s the main thing.”

Trey Fix-Wolansky scored twice, and Justin Danforth had three assists for the Blue Jackets (26-43-12), who lost their fourth straight. Jet Greaves made 31 saves.

“I think there were parts of the game where we competed, and there were parts of the game where we got away from our game a little bit,” Danforth said. “This team is just too good. They’ll make you pay; their transition is great. They move the puck really fast. They made us pay when we made mistakes.”

James Malatesta gave Columbus a 1-0 lead at 2:04 of the first period on a wrist shot from the slot. Danforth won the face-off back to Malatesta, who deked to the middle and beat Saros glove side for his first NHL goal.

“It felt really good,” Malatesta said. “I think I had a couple chances in the past couple of games. It was just a really good feeling.”

Novak tied it 1-1 at 2:49 off a pass from Evangelista on a 3-on-1 rush.

“It was kind of a weird game,” Novak said. “Probably not our best, a little sloppy, but we had a lot of chances. Luckily, I got two to go in.”

Josi gave Nashville a 2-1 lead at 4:19 on a one-timer from the point on the power play.

Novak made it 3-1 at 13:25 with a wrist shot from the left circle.

“To get emotionally invested in these games is hard for our group, especially with where we’ve gotten,” Predators coach Andrew Brunette said. “I think we did enough just to win the game. It wasn’t particularly our sharpest detailed game, but I thought some guys created. I thought the power play was good.”