Columbus Blue Jackets Foundation announces scholarship recipients

The Columbus Blue Jackets Foundation is pleased to announce the recipients of two $10,000 scholarships for high school seniors. The John H. McConnell Scholarship has been awarded to Brenden Garrett from Olentangy Liberty High School, while the High School Hockey Scholarship will be given to Charlie Thackeray from Upper Arlington High School. With this year's recipients, the Foundation has awarded over $300,000 in scholarships to local high school seniors since 2008.

The Blue Jackets players in partnership with the Columbus Blue Jackets Foundation established the John H. McConnell Scholarship Fund in 2008 to honor the life and legacy of the team's late founder John H. McConnell. McConnell had a deep-rooted belief in the importance of giving back to the community, so this fund was created to recognize a high-school senior who closely personifies his values - character, leadership and commitment to the community.

Brenden Garrett, who has Cerebral Palsy, exemplifies the values of McConnell’s Golden Rule by treating others with the same compassion he has received from his hockey brothers. Garrett, known by his friends as ‘B Money,’ has served as the Team Manager for the Olentangy Liberty High School Hockey Team since 2022 providing support both on and off the ice to his teammates including naming the recipient of the “B MONEY Award” after each game to the most deserving player.

In addition to his athletic leadership, Garrett believes in making the world a better place by helping others and assisting individuals with special needs to reach their fullest potential. He actively volunteers in the community, serves on the school yearbook committee, assists with school recycling, and reads to elementary students.

The High School Hockey Scholarship is awarded to a student who has excelled in their commitment to hockey, in their leadership, and their academic and extracurricular activities at their respective schools. This scholarship is not based on performance as a hockey player but on character and overall achievements during high school.

Charlie Thackeray, the recipient of the scholarship, has also shown remarkable achievements in athletics, academics and community service. A multi-sport athlete, Thackeray has served as the captain of the Upper Arlington High School Varsity Hockey Team during his senior year while also playing on the Varsity Water Polo Team.

Outside of his athletic achievements, Thackeray has shown an immense dedication to the community, and his classmates, through his volunteer work. An active member in school programs, he has served as a member of the UA Athlete Mental Health Club and UA Business Club, and as the Co-President of the Letters for Rose Club which writes letters to the elderly residing in assisted-living homes. Since 2021, he has volunteered with the Columbus Chill Youth Hockey Association’s Special Hockey program providing support to kids learning the sport.

The Columbus Blue Jackets Foundation is dedicated to making a positive impact on the lives of local youth through education and community engagement. By awarding these scholarships to deserving high school seniors, the Foundation aims to support their pursuit of higher education and encourage them to continue making a difference in their communities.

The Columbus Blue Jackets Foundation congratulates Garrett and Thackeray on their well-deserved scholarships. Their achievements will be recognized at the upcoming Blue Jackets game on Saturday, March 30 when the team hosts the Pittsburg Penguins.

The Blue Jackets return to action on Tuesday when they visit the Arizona Coyotes. Game time from Mullett Arena is 9 p.m. ET. Live coverage on Bally Sports Ohio begins with the Blue Jackets Live pre-game show starting at 8:30 p.m. The game can also be heard on the Blue Jackets Radio Network, including Sports Radio 97.1 The Fan in Columbus, and online at BlueJackets.com.