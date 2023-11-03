Blue Jackets recall Chinakhov, assign Johnson to Cleveland

The Columbus Blue Jackets have recalled right wing Yegor Chinakhov from the Cleveland Monsters, the team’s American Hockey League affiliate, and assigned center/wing Kent Johnson to Cleveland, club General Manager Jarmo Kekalainen announced today.

Chinakhov, 22, was assigned to Cleveland on October 25 after being activated off Injured Reserve and missing the first six games of the 2023-24 season due to a back strain. In three games with the Monsters, he tallied three goals and one assist for four points with two penalty minutes and 10 shots on goal.

The Omsk, Russia native has registered 11-16-27, 26 penalty minutes and 142 shots on goal in 92 career NHL games since being selected by the Blue Jackets in the first round, 21st overall at the 2020 NHL Draft. The 6-1, 204-pound winger tallied 4-9-13 with 10 penalty minutes and 44 shots on goal in 30 contests with Columbus in 2022-23.

Johnson, 21, has collected 1-2-3 with 11 shots on goal, while averaging 12:49 of ice time in eight games with Columbus this season. In 2022-23, he racked up 16-24-40, 126 shots on goal and 14:31 TOI in 79 games with the Blue Jackets during his rookie pro season.

A native of Port Moody, British Columbia, Johnson was the club’s top pick, fifth overall, in the 2021 NHL Draft. He played two seasons at University of Michigan, where he registered 17-47-64 in 58 games from 2020-22. In 2021-22, he also played for Canada at the Olympic Games, IIHF World Championships and IIHF World Junior Championships.

The Blue Jackets return to action on Saturday when they visit the Washington Capitals. Game time from Capital One Arena is 7 p.m. ET. Live coverage on Bally Sports Ohio, Bally Sports + and the Bally Sports app begins at 6:30 p.m. ET. The game will also be heard on the Blue Jackets Radio Network, including Sports Radio 97.1 The Fan in Columbus, and online at BlueJackets.com.