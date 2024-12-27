Blue Jackets recall Denton Mateychuk, Mikael Pyyhtia from Cleveland

Mateychuk made his NHL debut Monday, while Pyyhtia has 3-1-4 in 25 games this year for Columbus

CBJ team update new look
By Blue Jackets Staff
@BlueJacketsNHL BlueJackets.com

The Columbus Blue Jackets have recalled defenseman Denton Mateychuk and forward Mikael Pyyhtia from the Cleveland Monsters, the team’s American Hockey League affiliate, club President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Don Waddell announced today.

Mateychuk, 20, made his NHL debut in the Blue Jackets’ 5-4 victory over Montreal on Monday, finishing with 18:36 of ice time. He has recorded nine goals and 16 assists for 25 points with 10 penalty minutes, four power play goals and 54 shots on goal in 27 appearances with Cleveland in 2024-25. He leads AHL blueliners in goals and points and ranks third-T in assists and PPG. The 5-11, 185-pound native of Winnipeg, Manitoba was selected by Columbus in the first round, 12th overall, at the 2022 NHL Draft.

Pyyhtia, 23, has recorded 3-1-4 with two penalty minutes in 25 contests with Columbus in 2024-25 and has collected 3-4-7 and four PIM in 44 career games with the team since making his NHL debut at the end of the 2022-23 campaign. A native of Turku, Finland, he has added 11-25-36 and eight penalty minutes in 71 career outings with the Monsters since 2022-23, including 1-4-5 in four appearances in 2024-25. The 6-0, 176-pound forward was selected by the Blue Jackets in the fourth round, 114th overall, at the 2020 NHL Draft.

The Blue Jackets return to action tonight against the Boston Bruins. Game time from Nationwide Arena is 7 p.m. ET. Live coverage on FanDuel Sports Network Ohio and the FanDuel Sports Network app begins with the Blue Jackets Live pre-game show starting at 6:30 p.m. ET. The game will also be heard on the Blue Jackets Radio Network, including Sports Radio 97.1 The Fan in Columbus, and online at BlueJackets.com.

