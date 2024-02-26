Blue Jackets to celebrate Military Appreciation Night

The Columbus Blue Jackets will salute those who have served or are currently serving in the nation’s armed forces during the club’s annual Military Appreciation Night, presented by Elk + Elk, on Thursday, February 29 when the team hosts the Carolina Hurricanes at Nationwide Arena. Game time is 7 p.m. and the first 5,000 fans will receive a Blue Jackets-branded camouflage-style hat courtesy of Elk + Elk. The evening will be highlighted by themed activities, fundraisers and tributes to show support and gratitude for all active and retired service personnel and their families.

The Pre-Game Recognition and Reflection

Before the evening’s festivities, the Blue Jackets will host 100 military personnel and civilian employees from Wright-Patterson Air Force Base and their families for an open skate and a friendly scrimmage. Teams will be made up of Blue Jackets Alumni and members of the Wright Flyers, an adult league team that plays out of Springfield Chiller and Kettering Rinks (Dayton area).

Starting at 5:30 p.m. fans can support the USO of Ohio by donating pre-packed snack items such as gum, candy bars, beef jerky and trail mix. USO volunteers will be stationed outside arena entrances until 7:30 p.m. Fans are encouraged to bring enough items to help stock USO of Ohio lounges that offer respite for military personnel and their families. Fans who donate will receive a voucher for an exclusive ticket offer for an upcoming home game.

The Eyes of Freedom, a traveling outdoor exhibit, will be located at the Front Street Plaza. The free tribute honors 22 Marines and one Navy Corpsman of the Lima Company 3rd Battalion 25th Marines who were killed in action while deployed to Iraq in 2005. The tribute includes “Silent Battle,” a sculpture by Anita Miller, recognizing the battle soldiers experience when returning home and coping with survivor guilt, grief, and trauma. Viewers are encouraged to complete a dog tag in memory of a veteran or someone they have lost to post-traumatic stress, to place on the sculpture.

The In-Game Salute

The Blue Jackets will host 500 military members and their families at the game representing the USO of Ohio, Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Tuesday’s Children, National Veterans Memorial and Museum, PGA Hope and more.

Chief Master Sergeant of the Air Force Eric J. Rine with the 512th Civil Engineer Squadron at Dover Air Force Base will serve as the team’s national anthem singer for the night. The Westerville VFW Post 7883 Color Guard will stand alongside Rine holding our nation’s colors. The 338th is stationed at the 83rd Infantry Division Memorial U.S. Army Reserve Center in Whitehall, Ohio, and in Livonia, Michigan.

During the second intermission, 25 individuals will take the oath of enlistment to formally join the United States military. The swearing in ceremony will be conducted by Colonel Travis Ponds, commander of the 88th Air Base Wing at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base.

Military and veteran’s services stations will be located throughout the concourse including the United States Coast Guard, Ohio National Guard, M.A.S.H. Pantry, Team Red White and Blue (RWB), Franklin County Veteran's Service Commission, Veteran Companion Animal Services, and U.S. Air Force Recruiting, among others.

The Columbus Blue Jackets Foundation will host special fundraising activities throughout the night. The game’s 50/50 Raffle (bluejackets5050.com), presented by Kemba Financial Credit Union, will benefit the USO of Ohio and open at 9 a.m. on February 29 and close after the second intermission. At the game or home, the 5th Line can enter to win exclusive player-autographed, military-themed jerseys by purchasing a $10 raffle ticket between Sunday, February 25 and Monday, March 4 (cbjauction.givesmart.com). Military-themed merchandise, including the limited edition “Indivisible” t-shirts, are also available for purchase through the Foundation by texting CBJAUCTION to 76278 to participate.

Shop the Blue Line Team Store for camo-stylized Blue Jackets gear including t-shirts, hoodies, hats, pucks and more. Visit www.thebluelineonline.com for details.

Learn more about Military Appreciation Night, purchase tickets to the game or support the Blue Jackets Foundation by visiting **BlueJackets.com/MilitaryAppreciation**.