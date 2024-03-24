Blue Jackets announce Sunday roster moves

The Columbus Blue Jackets have loaned forward Trey Fix-Wolansky to the American Hockey League’s Cleveland Monsters and changed forward Brendan Gaunce’s emergency recall to a regular recall, the club announced today.

Fix-Wolansky, 24, has recorded two goals and two assists for four points with two penalty minutes in 24 career appearances with the Blue Jackets since making his NHL debut in 2021-22, including 0-1-1 and two penalty minutes in nine games with the club in 2023-24. The native of Edmonton, Alberta has added 83-110-193 with 173 penalty minutes in 217 career AHL contests with the Monsters since making his pro debut during the 2019 Calder Cup Playoffs. He ranks eighth-T in the AHL in points in 2023-24 with 23-31-54 in 51 games with the Monsters. The 5-7, 191-pound forward was selected by Columbus in the seventh round, 204th overall, at the 2017 NHL Draft.

Gaunce, 29, who has been with Columbus on emergency recall since March 12, has recorded 2-2-4 and four penalty minutes in 15 games with the team this season. He has registered 7-5-12 and 18 PIM in 50 appearances over three seasons with the Blue Jackets from 2021-24 and has totaled 13-15-28 with 65 PIM in 168 career games with the Blue Jackets, Boston Bruins and Vancouver Canucks since making his NHL debut in 2015-16. The 6-3, 220-pound native of Sudbury, Ontario has added 108-125-233 with 220 PIM in 343 career outings with the Monsters, Providence Bruins and Utica Comets over nine AHL seasons since making his pro debut in 2014-15. He has totaled 19-20-39 and 37 PIM in 46 games with the Monsters, while serving as club captain in 2023-24. Originally drafted by Vancouver in the first round, 26th overall, at the 2012 NHL Draft, Gaunce signed as a free agent with Columbus on July 30, 2021.

The Blue Jackets return to action on Tuesday when they visit the Arizona Coyotes. Game time from Mullett Arena is 10 p.m. ET. Live coverage on Bally Sports Ohio, Bally Sports + and the Bally Sports app begins at 9:30 p.m. ET. The game will also be heard on the Blue Jackets Radio Network, including 97.1 The Fan in Columbus, and online at BlueJackets.com.