Blue Jackets announce roster moves

The Columbus Blue Jackets have added forward James Malatesta to the roster on emergency recall from the American Hockey League’s Cleveland Monsters and assigned defenseman David Jiricek to their AHL affiliate, the club announced today.

Malatesta, 20, has recorded 12 goals and nine assists for 21 points with 79 penalty minutes, three game-winning goals and 128 shots on goal in 53 games with Cleveland during his first professional season in 2023-24. He leads the Monsters in penalty minutes and ranks fourth in shots on goal as well as leads club rookies in goals and shots on goal.

The Pointe-Claire, Quebec native totaled 98-89-187 with 154 PIM and 833 shots on goal in 214 career games with the Quebec Remparts over four seasons in the Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League from 2019-23. He notched QMJHL career highs with 37-29-66 in 55 appearances last season. He was awarded the Stafford Smythe Trophy as the 2023 CHL Memorial Cup Most Valuable Player (5-0-5 in 4 GP) and the 2023 Guy Lafleur Trophy as the QMJHL Playoffs MVP after leading the Remparts to the QMJHL title with 14-6-20 in 18 contests. The 5-9, 198-pound winger was selected by the Blue Jackets in the fifth round, 133rd overall, at the 2021 NHL Draft.

Jiricek has recorded 1-8-9 with 22 penalty minutes and 38 shots on goal in 40 appearances with the Blue Jackets since making his NHL debut during the 2022-23 season. He has tallied 1-8-9 and 20 penalty minutes in 36 contests with the team this season. He notched his first career NHL goal in his season debut vs. the NY Rangers on October 14 and collected his first career assist at Minnesota on October 21.

The 6-4, 207-pound native of Klatovy, Czechia has added 13-42-55, 48 penalty minutes and 152 shots on goal in 79 career games with the Monsters since making his North American pro debut in 2022-23. He was named to the AHL's Top Prospect Team in 2022-23 after posting 6-32-38 in 55 games with Cleveland. In 2023-24, he has registered 7-10-17 and 12 PIM in 24 outings with the Monsters. He was selected by the Blue Jackets in the first round, sixth overall, at the 2022 NHL Draft.

The Blue Jackets return to action tonight when they visit the Vegas Golden Knights. Game time from T-Mobile Arena is 10:30 p.m. ET. Live coverage on Bally Sports Ohio, Bally Sports + and the Bally Sports app begins at 10 p.m. ET. The game will also be heard on the Blue Jackets Radio Network, including 97.1 The Fan in Columbus, and online at BlueJackets.com.