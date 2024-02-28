Blue Jackets announce multi-year partnership extension with Lexus

Today, the Columbus Blue Jackets and Germain Lexus announced a multi-year partnership extension through 2026. The central Ohio-based luxury dealerships have been affiliated with the Blue Jackets since the 2008-09 National Hockey League (NHL) season.

“Germain Lexus of Easton and Germain Lexus of Dublin are proud to continue our longstanding partnership with the Columbus Blue Jackets. Our collaboration exemplifies the shared values of innovation and a winning spirit that defines both the Columbus Blue Jackets and Lexus. Just like the precision and teamwork displayed on ice, our partnership embodies a commitment to excellence,” said Germain Automotive Partnership President Rick Germain.

The extension includes the continued entitlement of the Lexus Lounge, the arena’s exclusive dining and bar space located on event level and accessible by designated lower bowl seating sections. Patrons with glass seats can access the Lexus Lounge which includes a premium chef’s table buffet and a private bar that is available before, during and after the game.

Lexus will also continue to have a vehicle display on Nationwide Arena’s main concourse during all Blue Jackets games and on-ice drives for select intermissions.

New to the partnership is a video series featuring Blue Jackets personalities, players and alumni in a Lexus sharing stories and memories from their NHL journey while on the way to Nationwide Arena. The new segment will air on Blue Jackets’ social media channels throughout the season.

“Lexus has been and continues to be an excellent partner with the Blue Jackets. This collaboration will continue to provide an elevated experience for our fans for the years to come,” said Blue Jackets Vice President of Corporate Partnerships Ryan Shirk.