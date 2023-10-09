News Feed

Blue Jackets 2023-24 season preview
Blue Jackets come from behind to beat Caps in preseason finale
Blue Jackets announce roster move
Blue Jackets end preseason slate at Washington
Blue Jackets trim training camp roster by 11 players
CBJ Q&A: Gaudreau is ready for year two in Columbus
Blue Jackets announce new Wild Turkey Hat Trick Bar
Blue Jackets drop preseason game to Capitals
Blue Jackets trim training camp roster by five players
Celebrate the CBJ season at the Opening Night Plaza Party
CBJ Q&A: Laine embracing leadership role, time in Columbus
Blue Jackets down Sabres to win second straight
CBJ Q&A: Johnson looks to add to his game in year two
Blue Jackets welcome Sabres to Nationwide for preseason action
Hockey for Her, presented by Bread Financial, set for October 14
CBJ Q&A: Peeke hopes to put his experience to good use
Five players score as Blue jackets down Blues in preseason action
CBJ Q&A: After a fun offseason, Boqvist hopes for a big year

Blue Jackets set 2023-24 season-opening roster

Club makes eight moves to set 23-man roster in advance of Thursday’s season opener vs. Philadelphia

Team Update
By Blue Jackets Staff
@BlueJacketsNHL BlueJackets.com

The Columbus Blue Jackets made eight moves prior to the National Hockey League’s 5 p.m. ET deadline to submit the 23-man roster for the opening of the 2023-24 season, club General Manager and Alternate Governor Jarmo Kekalainen announced today. 

The Blue Jackets have placed forward Yegor Chinakhov (back strain), forward Jordan Dumais (upper body injury) and goaltender Daniil Tarasov (knee) on the Injured/Non-Roster list.  The club has also placed forward Mathieu Olivier (leg) on Injured Reserve. 

Columbus has also loaned defenseman Nick Blankenburg, defenseman David Jiricek and forward Dmitri Voronkov to the Cleveland Monsters, the club’s American Hockey League affiliate.  In addition, the team has loaned defenseman Denton Mateychuk to the Moose Jaw Warriors in the Western Hockey League.

The Blue Jackets’ 23-man roster includes:

  • Forwards (14) – 4 Cole Sillinger, 7 Sean Kuraly, 11 Adam Fantilli, 13 Johnny Gaudreau, 17 Justin Danforth, 19 Liam Foudy, 29 Patrik Laine, 38 Boone Jenner, 42 Alexandre Texier, 50 Eric Robinson, 52 Emil Bemstrom, 86 Kirill Marchenko, 91 Kent Johnson and 96 Jack Roslovic
  • Defense (7) – 2 Andrew Peeke, 8 Zach Werenski, 9 Ivan Provorov, 22 Jake Bean, 27 Adam Boqvist, 44 Erik Gudbranson and 78 Damon Severson
  • Goaltenders (2) – 30 Spencer Martin and 90 Elvis Merzlikins

The Blue Jackets open their 23rd regular season vs. the Philadelphia Flyers on Thursday, October 12.  Game time from Nationwide Arena is 7 p.m. ET.  Live coverage on Bally Sports Ohio begins with an expanded edition of the Blue Jackets Live pre-game show starting at 6 p.m.  The game will also be heard on the Blue Jackets Radio Network, including Sports Radio 97.1 The Fan in Columbus, and online at BlueJackets.com.