Blue Jackets set 2023-24 season-opening roster

The Columbus Blue Jackets made eight moves prior to the National Hockey League’s 5 p.m. ET deadline to submit the 23-man roster for the opening of the 2023-24 season, club General Manager and Alternate Governor Jarmo Kekalainen announced today.

The Blue Jackets have placed forward Yegor Chinakhov (back strain), forward Jordan Dumais (upper body injury) and goaltender Daniil Tarasov (knee) on the Injured/Non-Roster list. The club has also placed forward Mathieu Olivier (leg) on Injured Reserve.

Columbus has also loaned defenseman Nick Blankenburg, defenseman David Jiricek and forward Dmitri Voronkov to the Cleveland Monsters, the club’s American Hockey League affiliate. In addition, the team has loaned defenseman Denton Mateychuk to the Moose Jaw Warriors in the Western Hockey League.

The Blue Jackets’ 23-man roster includes:

Forwards (14) – 4 Cole Sillinger, 7 Sean Kuraly, 11 Adam Fantilli, 13 Johnny Gaudreau, 17 Justin Danforth, 19 Liam Foudy, 29 Patrik Laine, 38 Boone Jenner, 42 Alexandre Texier, 50 Eric Robinson, 52 Emil Bemstrom, 86 Kirill Marchenko, 91 Kent Johnson and 96 Jack Roslovic

Defense (7) – 2 Andrew Peeke, 8 Zach Werenski, 9 Ivan Provorov, 22 Jake Bean, 27 Adam Boqvist, 44 Erik Gudbranson and 78 Damon Severson

Goaltenders (2) – 30 Spencer Martin and 90 Elvis Merzlikins

The Blue Jackets open their 23rd regular season vs. the Philadelphia Flyers on Thursday, October 12. Game time from Nationwide Arena is 7 p.m. ET. Live coverage on Bally Sports Ohio begins with an expanded edition of the Blue Jackets Live pre-game show starting at 6 p.m. The game will also be heard on the Blue Jackets Radio Network, including Sports Radio 97.1 The Fan in Columbus, and online at BlueJackets.com.