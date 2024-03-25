Blue Jackets add Tyler Angle on emergency recall.

COLUMBUS BLUE JACKETS ADD FORWARD TYLER ANGLE TO THE ROSTER ON EMERGENCY RECALL FROM AHL’S CLEVELAND MONSTERS

COLUMBUS, OHIO – The Columbus Blue Jackets have added forward Tyler Angle to the roster on emergency recall from the American Hockey League’s Cleveland Monsters, the club announced today.

Angle made his NHL debut with the Blue Jackets at the end of the 2022-23 season, recording one goal and four shots on goal in two games. He skated in his first game with the club on April 13, 2023 vs. Pittsburgh and scored his first career NHL goal one day later on April 14, 2023 vs. Buffalo.

The 23-year-old has added 40-59-99 and 82 penalty minutes in 194 career AHL contests over four seasons with the Monsters since making his pro debut in 2020-21. He has posted 7-8-15 and 20 penalty minutes in 34 appearances with Cleveland this season.

A native of Niagara Falls, Ontario, Angle recorded 61-71-132 and 120 penalty minutes in 228 career games with the Windsor Spitfires of the Ontario Hockey League from 2016-20. He set career highs in his final season in 2019-20 after collecting 29-38-67 with 38 penalty minutes and a +13 plus/minus rating in 62 games. He was selected by the Blue Jackets in the seventh round, 212th overall, at the 2019 NHL Draft.

The Blue Jackets return to action on Tuesday when they visit the Arizona Coyotes. Game time from Mullett Arena is 10p.m. ET. Live coverage on Bally Sports Ohio, Bally Sports + and the Bally Sports app begins at 9:30 p.m. ET. The game will also be heard on the Blue Jackets Radio Network, including 105.7 FM in Columbus, and online at BlueJackets.com.

