Blue Jackets add defenseman David Jiricek on emergency recall

The 20-year-old defenseman has registered 1-8-9 and 20 penalty minutes in 36 contests with the team in 2023-24

CBJ team update new look
By Blue Jackets Staff
@BlueJacketsNHL BlueJackets.com

The Columbus Blue Jackets have added defenseman David Jiricek to the roster on emergency recall from the American Hockey League’s Cleveland Monsters, the club announced today.

Jiricek, 20, has recorded one goal and eight assists for nine points with 22 penalty minutes and 38 shots on goal in 40 appearances with the Blue Jackets since making his NHL debut during the 2022-23 season.  He has registered 1-8-9 and 20 penalty minutes in 36 contests with the team in 2023-24.  He notched his first career NHL goal in his 2023-24 Columbus season debut vs. the NY Rangers on October 14 and collected his first career assist at Minnesota on October 21.

The 6-4, 207-pound native of Klatovy, Czech Republic has added 13-42-55, 48 penalty minutes and 152 shots on goal in 79 career games with the Monsters since making his North American pro debut in 2022-23.  He was named to the AHL's Top Prospect Team in 2022-23 after posting 6-32-38 in 55 games with Cleveland.  In 2023-24, he has registered 7-10-17 and 12 PIM in 24 outings with the Monsters.  He was selected by the Blue Jackets in the first round, sixth overall, at the 2022 NHL Draft.

The Blue Jackets return to action on Friday when they visit the Colorado Avalanche.  Game time from Ball Arena is 9 p.m. ET.  Live coverage on Bally Sports Ohio, Bally Sports + and the Bally Sports app begins at 8:30 p.m. ET.  The game will also be heard on the Blue Jackets Radio Network, including 97.1 The Fan in Columbus, and online at BlueJackets.com.

