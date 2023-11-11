Blue Jackets activate Laine from IR, assign Jiricek

The Columbus Blue Jackets have activated forward Patrik Laine off Injured Reserve and assigned defenseman David Jiricek to the Cleveland Monsters, the team’s American Hockey League affiliate, General Manager Jarmo Kekalainen announced today.

Laine, 25, has missed the past nine games with an upper body injury suffered in a 3-1 win over the Calgary Flames on October 20. He has recorded one goal and one assist for two points with nine shots on goal, while averaging 17:02 of ice time in four games with the Blue Jackets this season. A native of Tampere, Finland, he has posted 199-182-381 with 179 penalty minutes, 69 power play goals and 1,358 shots on goal in 466 career NHL games with the Blue Jackets and Winnipeg Jets since being selected second overall by Winnipeg at the 2016 NHL Draft. The 6-5, 215-pound forward has totaled 59-72-131 with 17 PPG and 439 shots on goal, while averaging 18:30 of ice time in 160 career games with the Blue Jackets since being acquired in a trade from the Jets on Jan. 23, 2021.

Jiricek, 19, has collected 1-2-3 with six penalty minutes, six shots on goal and an “even” plus/minus rating, while averaging 13:34 of ice time in 10 contests with the Blue Jackets in 2023-24. He recorded his first career goal in his Columbus season debut vs. the NY Rangers on October 14 and picked up his first career assist at Minnesota on October 21. He has totaled 1-2-3 with eight penalty minutes and 11 shots on goal in 14 NHL appearances since being selected sixth overall by the Blue Jackets at the 2022 NHL Draft. The 6-4, 207-pound native of Klatovy, Czech Republic was named to the AHL’s Top Prospect Team in 2022-23 after leading league rookie blueliners in points-per-game (0.69; min. 15 GP) and ranking second-T in assists and third in points with 6-32-38 in 55 games with the Monsters.

The Blue Jackets return to action today vs. the Detroit Red Wings. Game time from Little Caesars Arena is 1 p.m. ET. Live coverage on Bally Sports Ohio, Bally Sports + and the Bally Sports app begins at 12:30 p.m. The game will also be heard on the Blue Jackets Radio Network, including 105.7 FM in Columbus, and online at BlueJackets.com.