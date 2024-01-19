Blue Jackets activate Boone Jenner off Injured Reserve

Jenner has missed the last 15 games after suffering a fractured jaw vs. St. Louis on December 8.

CBJ team update new look
By Blue Jackets Staff
@BlueJacketsNHL BlueJackets.com

The Columbus Blue Jackets have activated forward Boone Jenner off Injured Reserve, General Manager and Alternate Governor Jarmo Kekalainen announced today. 

Jenner, 30, has missed the last 15 games after suffering a fractured jaw vs. St. Louis on December 8.  Selected to his first NHL All-Star Game on January 4, he has posted 13 goals and five assists for 18 points with eight penalty minutes, 10 even-strength goals, 81 shots on goal and has won 305 of his 546 faceoffs taken (55.9 percent), while averaging 19:18 of ice time in 29 contests this season.  The 6-2, 208-pound native of Dorchester, Ontario is tied for the team lead in even-strength goals and ranks second in goals and fifth in shots on goal.

The Blue Jackets' second round pick, 37th overall, at the 2011 NHL Draft, Jenner has registered 183-164-347 with 390 penalty minutes, 39 power play goals and 1,716 shots on goal in 686 career games since making his NHL debut in 2013-14.  He surpassed Rick Nash to become the franchise’s all-time leader in games played while skating in his 675th career game at Washington on November 18.  He also ranks third on the Blue Jackets' all-time lists in goals, points and shots on goal.

The Blue Jackets return to action tonight when they host the New Jersey Devils.  Game time from Nationwide Arena is 7 p.m. ET.  Live coverage on Bally Sports Ohio begins with the Blue Jackets Live pre-game show starting at 6:30 p.m.  The game may also be heard on the Blue Jackets Radio Network, including 97.1 The Fan in Columbus, and online at BlueJackets.com.

