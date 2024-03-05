Nylander finding the right fit early in his CBJ tenure

After the Blue Jackets’ win in Chicago on Saturday, Cole Sillinger was asked about the immediate chemistry he and linemate Alexandre Texier have seemed to form with new addition Alex Nylander.

Sillinger noted Nylander was a smart hockey player with some skill, but it had only been four games since the line got together.

“We gotta keep it going,” Sillinger said.

Did they ever Monday night. Nylander posted his first career hat trick in just his fifth game with the Blue Jackets, pushing the team to a 6-3 win over the defending champion Vegas Golden Knights.

Nylander took a pass from Alexandre Texier and scored from the front of the blue paint in the first period to make it 2-0 Jackets; he increased the CBJ lead to 4-2 early in the third when he scored on the rush from the left circle after a pass from Sillinger; and he used his speed to clinch the game for the Jackets in the third with an empty-net goal.