Despite missing 37 games with an injury, Artturi Lehkonen earned a career-high in goals per game by posting 16 tallies in 45 regular season contests in addition to 18 assists. He also had a fantastic playoff, scoring six goals and five assists in 11 games.
Season Recap: Artturi Lehkonen
Winger Scored 16 Goals And 18 Assists in 45 Games in 2023-2024
By scoring a goal in each of the Avalanche’s first five playoff games this season, Lehkonen became one of three players in franchise history to score a goal in each of the first five games to start the playoffs.
Lehkonen’s shooting percentage following the All-Star break was 20%, which is the third-best mark in franchise history after the All-Star break among players to take at least 65 shots, behind Milan Hejduk (28.1%) and Alex Tanguay (24.6%) in the 2002-03 season.
Scoring at least a point in 24 of the 45 regular-season games, Lehkonen recorded six different multi-goal point streaks highlighted by a six-game point streak from March 30 to April 9 where he posted four goals and seven points.
Entering the 2024-25 season, his fourth with the Avalanche, Lehkonen has three years left on his contract. He’s six points shy of 100 with the Avalanche and 57 away from 300 for his career while being 75 games away from 200 with Colorado and 79 away from 600 for his career.