Nichushkin breaks tie late, Avalanche edge Sharks

MacKinnon extends home point streak to 19; San Jose has lost 8 straight

Recap_16x9
By Ryan Boulding
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

DENVER -- Valeri Nichushkin scored the go-ahead goal with 3:29 left in the third period, and the Colorado Avalanche handed the San Jose Sharks their eighth straight loss with a 3-1 win at Ball Arena on Sunday.

Nichushkin, who also had an assist, made it 2-1 with a one-timer from below the right circle off a pass from Jack Johnson during a delayed penalty.

Mikko Rantanen and Josh Manson also scored, and Alexandar Georgiev made 10 saves for the Avalanche (23-11-2), who are 4-0-1 in their past five games. Nathan MacKinnon had two assists to extend his season-opening home point streak to 19 games.

Tomas Hertl scored, and Kaapo Kahkonen made 31 saves for the Sharks (9-25-3), who have been outscored 36-11 during their losing streak.

Rantanen gave Colorado a 1-0 lead at 6:58 of the first period with a power-play goal. He converted on a one-timer off a cross-slot pass from MacKinnon.

Hertl tied it 1-1 at 16:53 of the second with his own power-play goal, beating Georgiev glove side with a wrist shot from the top of the right circle.

After Nichushkin put the Avalanche back in front, Manson scored into an empty net at 18:53 for the 3-1 final.

News Feed

Game Preview vs. SJS (Dec. 31, 2023)

Sharks In Town for New Year's Eve
Colorado Avalanche St. Louis Blues game recap December 29

Toews scores late to lift Avalanche past Blues
Game Preview: COL @ STL (Dec. 29 2023)

Bouncing Back Against the Blues
Colorado Avalanche Arizona Coyotes game recap December 27

Durzi has 4 points, Coyotes score 5 straight in OT win against Avalanche
Arizona Coyotes Colorado Avalanche game recap December 23

MacKinnon extends point streak to 18, Avalanche defeat Coyotes
Game Preview (Dec. 23, 2023)

Conflict with the Coyotes
Ottawa Senators Colorado Avalanche game recap December 21

MacKinnon scores 4 goals, Avalanche rally past Senators
Game Preview vs. OTT (Dec. 21, 2023)

Home for the Holidays
Colorado Avalanche Chicago Blackhawks game recap December 19

MacKinnon extends point streak to 16 in Avalanche’s loss to Blackhawks
Game Preview: COL at CHI

Clash with Chicago
Nathan MacKinnon Named First Star of the Week - 12-18-23

Nathan MacKinnon Named First Star of the Week
San Jose Sharks Colorado Avalanche game recap December 17

MacKinnon pushes point streak to 15, Avalanche top Sharks
Game Preview vs. Sharks

Shark Attack
Colorado Avalanche Winnipeg Jets game recap December 16

Vilardi scores twice, Jets stay hot with win against Avalanche
Game Preview vs. Winnipeg (12-16-23)

Winter in Winnipeg
Avalanche Acquire 2024 Draft Pick in Exchange for Tomas Tatar

Avalanche Acquire 2024 Draft Pick from Seattle in Exchange for Tomas Tatar
Buffalo Sabres Colorado Avalanche game recap December 13

MacKinnon extends point streak to 13, Avalanche ease past Sabres
Game Preview: COL vs BUF

Bout With Buffalo