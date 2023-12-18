Nathan MacKinnon Named First Star of the Week

Colorado Avalanche center Nathan MacKinnon, Vancouver Canucks goaltender Thatcher Demko and New York Islanders defenseman Noah Dobson have been named the NHL’s “Three Stars” for the week ending Dec. 17.

FIRST STAR – NATHAN MacKINNON, C, COLORADO AVALANCHE

MacKinnon, who extended the NHL’s longest active point streak to 15 games dating to Nov. 20 (8-19—27), recorded multiple points in all four of his contests to lead the League with 3-7—10 and help the Avalanche (19-10-2, 40 points) post a 3-1-0 week. He registered 1-1—2, including the winning goal with 4:30 remaining in regulation, as Colorado rallied from a two-goal, third-period deficit for a 6-5 victory over the Calgary Flames Dec. 11. MacKinnon then collected two helpers in each of his next two outings, becoming the fifth player in franchise history to compile 800 points as part of a 5-1 triumph against the Buffalo Sabres Dec. 13 and assisting on both Avalanche goals in a 6-2 loss to the Winnipeg Jets Dec. 16. MacKinnon capped the week with 2-2—4, his 17th career four-point performance, to stretch his overall and season-opening home point streak to 15 and 16 games, respectively, as Colorado earned a 6-2 win over the San Jose Sharks Dec. 17. The 28-year-old MacKinnon, who has the most points among all NHL players during the calendar year (48-76—124 in 78 GP), currently ranks second with 14-33—47 through 31 total appearances in 2023-24. He also sits among this season’s leaders in assists (1st; 33), power-play assists (t-2nd; 15), shots on goal (3rd; 137) and power-play points (t-8th; 16).

SECOND STAR – THATCHER DEMKO, G, VANCOUVER CANUCKS

Demko turned aside 89 of the 93 shots he faced, going 3-0-0 with a 1.33 goals-against average, .957 save percentage and one shutout as the Canucks (21-9-2, 44 points) extended their point streak to six games dating to Dec. 7 (5-0-1) via a 3-0-1 week. He stopped 28 of 29 shots, including all 18 over the final two periods, during a 4-1 win against the Tampa Bay Lightning Dec. 12. Demko then earned his sixth career shutout (and third of 2023-24) with 36 saves in a 4-0 victory over the Florida Panthers Dec. 14. He finished the week with 25 stops in a 4-3 triumph versus the Chicago Blackhawks Dec. 17 to boost his League-leading win total to 16 – one ahead of Colorado’s Alexandar Georgiev and Winnipeg’s Connor Hellebuyck (both w/ 15). The 28-year-old Demko has played in 23 total contests this season, compiling a 16-7-0 record to go along with three shutouts (t-1st in the NHL), a 2.34 goals-against average (5th in the NHL) and a .921 save percentage (7th in the NHL).

THIRD STAR – NOAH DOBSON, D, NEW YORK ISLANDERS

Dobson paced the NHL with eight assists (0-8—8) and a +7 rating (tied) in four games to guide the Islanders (14-8-8, 36 points) to points in three of their four contests (2-1-1). He recorded three helpers, including a secondary assist on Bo Horvat’s overtime winner, in a 4-3 triumph against the Toronto Maple Leafs Dec. 11. Dobson then picked up a pair of assists in a 4-3 comeback victory over the Anaheim Ducks Dec. 13 before being held without a point in a 5-4 shootout loss to the Boston Bruins Dec. 15. He closed the week with helpers on all three New York goals, his third career three-assist performance (also Nov. 30 at CAR), in a 5-3 defeat versus the Montreal Canadiens Dec. 16. The 23-year-old Dobson has played in 30 total contests this season, ranking fourth among defensemen with 5-27—32 and in the top 10 among all skaters in average time on ice (3rd; 25:33), plus/minus (t-5th; +17) and assists (t-7th; 27).