DENVER -- Cale Makar had a goal and had an assist, extending his point streak to eight games for the Colorado Avalanche in a 5-2 win against the Vancouver Canucks at Ball Arena on Wednesday.
Makar extends point streak to 8, Avalanche pull away to defeat Canucks
Defenseman has goal, assist, Georgiev makes 27 saves for Colorado
Makar, a defenseman, has 18 points (two goals, 16 assists) during the streak.
Valeri Nichushkin, Jonathan Drouin and Mikko Rantanen also each had a goal and an assist for the Avalanche (12-6-0), who have won four of their past five games. Alexandar Georgiev made 27 saves.
Nils Hoglander and J.T. Miller scored, and Thatcher Demko made 20 saves for the Canucks (13-6-1), who have lost three of five.
Hoglander gave Vancouver a 1-0 lead at 16:23 of the first period, scoring on his own rebound after hitting the post on his first attempt.
Nichushkin tied it 1-1 on the power play at 17:37, tapping in Rantanen’s cross-crease pass, and Drouin gave Colorado a 2-1 lead at 18:43 when he redirected Makar’s shot from the point.
Miller tied it 2-2 during a 4-on-4 situation at 9:04 of the second period, muscling his way to the net and scoring short-side past Georgiev’s blocker.
Riley Tufte gave the Avalanche a 3-2 lead at 1:24 of the third period. He set up a screen in front of Demko, and Miles Wood’s shot caromed off his leg.
Makar scored on a breakaway at 12:38 after he stole the puck from Miller to make it 4-2.
Rantanen scored an empty-net goal at 16:38 for the 5-2 final.
Colorado defenseman Josh Manson received a five-minute major and game misconduct for cross-checking Vancouver forward Brock Boeser at 8:33 of the second.