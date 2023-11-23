News Feed

Canucks Coming to Town

Avs Fall to Preds on Monday in Nashville

Game Preview: COL at NSH

Avalanche Look to Power Past Predators 
Colorado Avalanche Dallas Stars game recap November 18

Avalanche Score 6 Straight, Rally Past Stars for 3rd Win in Row
Anaheim Ducks Colorado Avalanche game recap November 15

Avalanche score 8, stifle Ducks for 2nd straight win
Rantanen, Makar each gets goal, assist, Avalanche ease past Kraken

Game Preview: COL @ SEA

Series Finale with Seattle
Avalanche to Host the United by Hockey Mobile Museum

Seattle Kraken Colorado Avalanche game recap November 9

Bjorkstrand scores late in 3rd period, Kraken defeat Avalanche
Game Preview: COL vs. SEA

DIVING IN DEEP WATER 
Colorado Avalanche and UCHealth to Honor Cancer Warriors and their Families at Hockey Fights Cancer Night

Avalanche pull away from Devils in 3rd period

Golden Knights blank Avalanche, point streak at 12

Game Preview: COL @ VGK 11.04.2023

Marquee Matchup In Vegas
Rantanen, Avalanche get back on track with win against Blues

Avalanche shut out by Penguins in 1st loss, NHL-record road streak ends

Avalanche win again on road, set NHL record

Game Preview: COL @ NYI 10.24.2023

Road Trip On The Island

Makar extends point streak to 8, Avalanche pull away to defeat Canucks

Defenseman has goal, assist, Georgiev makes 27 saves for Colorado

By Ryan Boulding
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

DENVER -- Cale Makar had a goal and had an assist, extending his point streak to eight games for the Colorado Avalanche in a 5-2 win against the Vancouver Canucks at Ball Arena on Wednesday.

Makar, a defenseman, has 18 points (two goals, 16 assists) during the streak.

Valeri Nichushkin, Jonathan Drouin and Mikko Rantanen also each had a goal and an assist for the Avalanche (12-6-0), who have won four of their past five games. Alexandar Georgiev made 27 saves.

Nils Hoglander and J.T. Miller scored, and Thatcher Demko made 20 saves for the Canucks (13-6-1), who have lost three of five.

Hoglander gave Vancouver a 1-0 lead at 16:23 of the first period, scoring on his own rebound after hitting the post on his first attempt.

Nichushkin tied it 1-1 on the power play at 17:37, tapping in Rantanen’s cross-crease pass, and Drouin gave Colorado a 2-1 lead at 18:43 when he redirected Makar’s shot from the point.

Miller tied it 2-2 during a 4-on-4 situation at 9:04 of the second period, muscling his way to the net and scoring short-side past Georgiev’s blocker.

Riley Tufte gave the Avalanche a 3-2 lead at 1:24 of the third period. He set up a screen in front of Demko, and Miles Wood’s shot caromed off his leg.

Makar scored on a breakaway at 12:38 after he stole the puck from Miller to make it 4-2.

Rantanen scored an empty-net goal at 16:38 for the 5-2 final.

Colorado defenseman Josh Manson received a five-minute major and game misconduct for cross-checking Vancouver forward Brock Boeser at 8:33 of the second.