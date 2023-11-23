Makar extends point streak to 8, Avalanche pull away to defeat Canucks

Makar, a defenseman, has 18 points (two goals, 16 assists) during the streak.

Valeri Nichushkin, Jonathan Drouin and Mikko Rantanen also each had a goal and an assist for the Avalanche (12-6-0), who have won four of their past five games. Alexandar Georgiev made 27 saves.

Nils Hoglander and J.T. Miller scored, and Thatcher Demko made 20 saves for the Canucks (13-6-1), who have lost three of five.

Hoglander gave Vancouver a 1-0 lead at 16:23 of the first period, scoring on his own rebound after hitting the post on his first attempt.

Nichushkin tied it 1-1 on the power play at 17:37, tapping in Rantanen’s cross-crease pass, and Drouin gave Colorado a 2-1 lead at 18:43 when he redirected Makar’s shot from the point.

Miller tied it 2-2 during a 4-on-4 situation at 9:04 of the second period, muscling his way to the net and scoring short-side past Georgiev’s blocker.

Riley Tufte gave the Avalanche a 3-2 lead at 1:24 of the third period. He set up a screen in front of Demko, and Miles Wood’s shot caromed off his leg.

Makar scored on a breakaway at 12:38 after he stole the puck from Miller to make it 4-2.

Rantanen scored an empty-net goal at 16:38 for the 5-2 final.

Colorado defenseman Josh Manson received a five-minute major and game misconduct for cross-checking Vancouver forward Brock Boeser at 8:33 of the second.