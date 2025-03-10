MacKinnon Named NHL's First Star of the Week

By Colorado Avalanche @Avalanche / ColoradoAvalanche.com

NEW YORK (March 10, 2025) – Colorado Avalanche center Nathan MacKinnon, Nashville Predators center Steven Stamkos and Washington Capitals right wing Tom Wilson have been named the NHL’s “Three Stars” presented by GEICO for the week ending March 9.

FIRST STAR – NATHAN MacKINNON, C, COLORADO AVALANCHE

MacKinnon topped the NHL with 4-5—9, posting multiple points in each of his three appearances to lift the Avalanche (38-24-2, 78 points) into third place in the Central Division on the strength of a five-game winning streak dating to Feb. 26. He collected a pair of assists in a 4-1 victory over the Pittsburgh Penguins March 4. MacKinnon then notched his 10th career five-point performance – and third of the season (also Nov. 5 vs. SEA: 0-5—5 and Dec. 10 at PIT: 1-4—5) – with 2-3—5 in a 7-3 triumph versus the San Jose Sharks March 6. He finished the week with two goals, including his 69th career game-winner, in a 7-4 victory against the Toronto Maple Leafs March 8 to reach the 100-point milestone for the third straight campaign. The 29-year-old reigning Hart Memorial Trophy and Ted Lindsay Award winner, who is one point shy of 1,000 for his career (362-637—999 in 855 GP), paces the NHL with 27-73—100 through 64 total contests in 2024-25. He also sits among this season’s League leaders in assists (1st; 73), even-strength assists (1st; 48), even-strength points (1st; 67), power-play assists (2nd; 25), power-play points (2nd; 33) and shots on goal (2nd; 260).

