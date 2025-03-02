Jr. Avs Have Unforgettable Experience at Quebec International Pee-Wee Tournament

The Jr. Avs had the experience of a lifetime when they participated in the 65th Quebec International Pee-Wee Tournament.

Along the way, the Jr. Avs met teams from around the world, from Kazakhstan to Zurich, Switzerland. They exchanged commemorative pins with teams from all over the world to bring home as keepsakes.

“Sending a 12U AA team to represent the Colorado Avalanche as the Jr. Avs in the Quebec International Pee-Wee Hockey Tournament is a tradition that has lasted over 25 years,” Taylor Patrick, Coordinator, Amateur Hockey Development, said. “We are thrilled to continue offering this incredible opportunity to the Colorado hockey community.”

The Jr. Avs were on the ice nearly every day, competing in tournament and exhibition games. The venues ranged from Videotron Centre that has a capacity of over 18,000 to a mall and outdoor rinks. Additionally, they attended a Quebec Remparts game to take in QMJHL action from the same ice that they played on.