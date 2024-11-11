Green Action League: Arsenal, Los Angeles Rams, Denver Nuggets, and Colorado Avalanche launch international sustainability competition

WESTMINSTER, Colo., Nov. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - Today four of the biggest teams in global sports – Arsenal, Los Angeles Rams, Denver Nuggets, and Colorado Avalanche - join forces to launch the “Green Action League,” the largest fan-driven campaign on sustainability ever seen in sports. This collaborative tournament invites European football, American football, basketball, and ice hockey supporters to compete against one another to help their team secure the title of the 'greenest fans’.

The tournament, powered by Ball Corporation and hosted on the Planet League platform, runs from November 11 to December 1, 2024 to inspire sports supporters across the world to adopt greener habits. Participants score ‘green points’ for sustainable activities.

“The Green Action League is all about how small, simple actions can add up to a massive impact,” said Tom Gribbin, Founder, Planet League. “Fans don’t need to overhaul their lives; just recycling an aluminum can, opting for a meatless meal, or picking up litter can score points and help their team lead the way in sustainability. We’re proud to partner with these incredible sports teams, who are showing the world that, together, we can tackle climate in a fun and accessible way.”

This sustainability competition is the first-of-its-kind global partnership between Ball Corporation (NYSE: BALL) and Kroenke Sports & Entertainment (KSE), which includes four marquee teams across three markets: Denver, Los Angeles and London. The partnership was founded on a shared vision to advance sustainability in sports and entertainment by strengthening in-venue aluminum recycling, providing fans with a more environmentally friendly fan experience and showcasing aluminum as a sustainable beverage packaging choice.

“We are excited to partner with KSE, one of the world's leading sports ownership groups, and Planet League to encourage sports fans around the globe to make more sustainable choices in everyday actions,” said Mike Kelley, Director of Strategic Partnership at Ball Corporation. “To build on this program with Arsenal, and expand it with the Nuggets, Avalanche and Rams is a testament to our values-driven partnership with KSE. Together, we are helping to advance a world free from waste.”

All team supporters from Arsenal, Los Angeles Rams, Denver Nuggets, and Colorado Avalanche can compete individually to earn the title of the ‘greenest fan’ for their respective team. Additionally, the four teams’ supporters will face off to see which fanbase can score the most ‘green points’ over the three-week period.

Team supporters sign up on their team's own platform and can score by taking simple green actions including recycling aluminum cans, switching to plant-based meals, and engaging in community litter picks. Each activity earns points and top performers from each team will win exclusive prizes such as game tickets, meet-and-greets with players, and signed merchandise.

The focus on aluminum packaging is key, as it remains one of the most sustainable materials: fully circular, with 75% of all aluminum ever produced still in use today. Aluminum beverage cans go from the recycling bin to store shelves in as little as 60 days, making it the most recycled beverage packaging solution available.

Each team’s sign-up site can be found here:

Arsenal Chief Commercial Officer, Juliet Slot, said, “We’re delighted to be part of the Green Action League in collaboration with our partner Ball Corporation and our wider KSE family. This will bring our award-winning campaign, the Green Gooners Cup, back for our supporters. When this was first launched earlier this year, we connected with Gooners in 164 countries, who between them took almost 60,000 sustainable actions in three weeks. We want to build on this, deepen those connections, and continue to drive sustainability together.”

“This is more than just a competition; it's a movement where our diverse fanbases come together to champion sustainability, partnering with a purpose,” said Jennifer Prince, Chief Commercial Officer, Los Angeles Rams. “Together, we can show the world that sports can lead the charge for a greener future. Let’s compete, collaborate, and make a real impact—because every fan can be a hero in the fight for our planet."

“The Nuggets and Avalanche are proud to work with Ball, Planet League, the Rams and Arsenal on this strategic and innovative campaign,” said Michael Ceilley, Senior Vice President & General Manager, Partnership Marketing & Media Sales at Kroenke Sports & Entertainment. “When we partnered with Ball, we had a vision to be leaders in sustainability in Sports and Entertainment. This campaign allows us to engage the fans with our championship sports teams in a new and fun way. We’re excited to provide our fans in Colorado the opportunity to complete green actions in-arena or at home to make every day more sustainable. We’re all in this together.”

For more information please contact:

Tom Gribbin, Founder, Planet League: [email protected], +44 (0)7788 598100

Emma Wood, Communications Manager at Ball: [email protected]

About Planet League

Planet League uses the power of sport to mobilize supporters to take climate action. Planet League has partnerships with over 80 professional clubs in the UK. Its unique technology includes a virtual assistant referee (VAR) system to verify green actions taken by supporters.

To date, over 300,000 verified actions have been taken by supporters on the platform across a wide range of environmental themes including energy efficiency, switching to plant-based food, food waste, travel, waste reduction and recycling.

www.planetleague.co.uk

https://twitter.com/PlanetLge

About Ball Corporation

Ball Corporation supplies innovative, sustainable aluminum packaging solutions for beverage, personal care and household products customers. Ball Corporation employs 16,000 people worldwide (excluding divested aerospace staff) and reported 2023 net sales of $14.03 billion. For more information, visit www.ball.com, or connect with us on Facebook or X.

About Kroenke Sports & Entertainment

Denver-based Kroenke Sports & Entertainment (KSE) is one of the world's leading ownership, entertainment and management groups. KSE's portfolio of professional sports teams and venues include: Arsenal F.C. (EPL), the Los Angeles Rams (NFL), Denver Nuggets (NBA), Colorado Avalanche (NHL), Colorado Rapids (MLS), Colorado Mammoth (NLL), SoFi Stadium, Emirates Stadium, Ball Arena, Dick's Sports Goods Park and the Historic Paramount Theatre. Additional properties under KSE's umbrella include Altitude Sports & Entertainment, a 24-hour regional television network, its direct-to-consumer streaming service, Altitude+, and KSE Radio which includes Altitude Sports Radio 92.5FM, MIX 100, KOOL and Altitude Sports Radio 950AM.