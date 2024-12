How It Happened

Scoring his 11th goal of the season, Makar put the Avs on the board first with a power-play tally at 10:05 of the first period via a wrist shot from the point through traffic.

"I think for us right now, we have that attack mentality," Makar said about the power play. "And everybody's shooting, everybody's working [the puck] around, there's nobody just holding on to it. So when guys do that, and guys feel spots, it's really fun to be out there."