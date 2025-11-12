Landeskog's First Regular-Season Goal in 1,347 Days is the Game-Winner as Avalanche Defeats Ducks 4-1

Colorado Wins Fourth-Consecutive Game

CA-2526-recap-home-16x9
By Coby Maeir / ColoradoAvalanche.com

Two Points at Ball

Gabriel Landeskog scored his first regular-season goal since March 5, 2022, and Scott Wedgewood stopped 35 of the 36 shots he faced in the Avalanche's 4-1 win against the Anaheim Ducks on Tuesday at Ball Arena. Artturi Lehkonen, Martin Necas and Parker Kelly added tallies for Colorado while Nathan MacKinnon posted three assists.

“It was nice to move on," Landeskog said about scoring. "I think it was my second longest goal drought [of] my career, so it was nice to just be done with it. Had a decent amount of looks and some bounces that don’t go your way and that’s the way the game works. Sometimes you get easy ones and sometimes you’ve really got to work for them. There’s a lot of guys in this room and in this league that make it look easy to score in this league and it’s not. Nonetheless, big two points for us and it’s a good team over there, so that’s important.”

With its fourth-consecutive victory, the Avalanche improved to 11-1-5.

“I think that’s kind of what we expect out of ourselves," Landeskog said about the game. "We feel like we’re able to collect points and win hockey games and beat good hockey teams at the same time as we’re trying to affect their game. I don’t think our game is perfect by any means, but I think for this point in the season, we’re doing a good job of making adjustments on the fly and trying to really hone in on the details of what makes us successful. Obviously, the power play has been better as of late and that’s been big for us. I think we just showed our depth tonight and that’s what we need to do moving forward.”

How It Happened

Lehkonen opened the scoring at 28 seconds of the first period with his seventh goal of the season via a one-timer from the left slot set up by MacKinnon's feed.

With the teams playing four-on-four, Leo Carlsson tied the game with a shot from the doorstep at 18:16 of the first period.

Landeskog gave the Avs a 2-1 lead at 11:37 of the second period when he cleaned up a rebound from the doorstep.

At 7:02 of the third period, Necas doubled Colorado's lead on the power play with his 10th goal of the season via a redirect from the right doorstep.

Kelly gave the Avs a 4-1 lead at 17:39 of the third period with his fifth goal of the season via an empty-net tally.

Next Up

The Avalanche continues their homestand on Thursday against the Buffalo Sabres at 7 p.m. MT on Altitude, KUSA-9, KTVD-20, Altitude+ and Altitude Sports Radio 92.5 FM.

News Feed

Avalanche Signs Brindley

Matching Up on the Pond with the Ducks

Nathan MacKinnon Named NHL's First Star of the Week

Brindley Scores First NHL Overtime Winner as Avalanche Defeats Canucks 5-4

Visiting Vancouver

Alberta Natives Cale Makar and Parker Kelly Each Score Twice as Avalanche Defeats Oilers 9-1 in Edmonton

Saturday Night Spectacle

Olofsson Posts Two-Goal Night as Avalanche Defeats Lightning 3-2

A Battle with the Bolts

Avalanche Falls 3-2 in Overtime to Sharks

Skating in San Jose

Success in Sin City: Martin Necas Posts Goal, Three Points As Avalanche Defeats Golden Knights 4-2

Halloween Matinee in Vegas

Avalanche Signs Necas

Spotlighting Our Avs Youth Skater Jack Holat

Olofsson's First NHL Hat Trick Highlights Colorado's Avalanche of Goals in 8-4 Win Against Devils

A Tuesday Tilt with the Devils

Avalanche Signs Nielsen