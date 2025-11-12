Landeskog's First Regular-Season Goal in 1,347 Days is the Game-Winner as Avalanche Defeats Ducks 4-1

Two Points at Ball

Gabriel Landeskog scored his first regular-season goal since March 5, 2022, and Scott Wedgewood stopped 35 of the 36 shots he faced in the Avalanche's 4-1 win against the Anaheim Ducks on Tuesday at Ball Arena. Artturi Lehkonen, Martin Necas and Parker Kelly added tallies for Colorado while Nathan MacKinnon posted three assists.

“It was nice to move on," Landeskog said about scoring. "I think it was my second longest goal drought [of] my career, so it was nice to just be done with it. Had a decent amount of looks and some bounces that don’t go your way and that’s the way the game works. Sometimes you get easy ones and sometimes you’ve really got to work for them. There’s a lot of guys in this room and in this league that make it look easy to score in this league and it’s not. Nonetheless, big two points for us and it’s a good team over there, so that’s important.”

With its fourth-consecutive victory, the Avalanche improved to 11-1-5.

“I think that’s kind of what we expect out of ourselves," Landeskog said about the game. "We feel like we’re able to collect points and win hockey games and beat good hockey teams at the same time as we’re trying to affect their game. I don’t think our game is perfect by any means, but I think for this point in the season, we’re doing a good job of making adjustments on the fly and trying to really hone in on the details of what makes us successful. Obviously, the power play has been better as of late and that’s been big for us. I think we just showed our depth tonight and that’s what we need to do moving forward.”