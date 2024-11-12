Samuel Girard scored his first goal of the season at 2:47 of overtime to seal the Avalanche's 3-2 victory over the Nashville Predators on Monday at Ball Arena. Devon Toews and Mikko Rantanen scored the first Avalanche goals, Nathan MacKinnon recorded his 30th point of the season, and Alexandar Georgiev made 29 saves.
Samuel Girard Scores Overtime Winner to Lift Colorado Over Nashville 3-2
Avalanche Win Third-Straight Home Game
Nashville’s Luke Evangelista opened the scoring from the right doorstep at 1:45 of the first period.
At 4:32 of the second period, Toews scored his first goal of the season to tie the game with a one-timer through traffic off a feed from Girard.
The Avalanche took a 2-1 lead at 11:37 of the middle frame when Rantanen scored his ninth goal of the season and fifth in his last four games with a right-circle one-timer off Joel Kiviranta’s feed.
Colton Sissons tied the game at two at 58 seconds of the third period with a shot from the right doorstep after receiving Roman Josi's pass.
In overtime, Girard stole the puck from Predators defenseman Brady Skjei and skated down the ice on a breakaway before sending a wrist shot past Juuse Saros for the win.
The Avalanche will continue their homestand on Wednesday against the Los Angeles Kings at 8 p.m. MT on TNT, TruTV, and streaming on MAX.