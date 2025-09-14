Avs Fall 3-2 to Golden Knights at Rookie Showcase

The Avalanche fell 3-2 to the Vegas Golden Knights at the Rookie Showcase on Sunday at South Suburban Sports Complex. Christian Humphreys and Hank Kempf were the goal-scorers for Colorado.

"Probably how you draw it up," Colorado Eagles Head Coach Mark Letestu, who served as the Avs' Head Coach for this Rookie Showcase, said about the team's performance this weekend. "As a coach, you'd love to be 2-0 and score 10 goals a game. But I think the response from the guys, the effort they gave, the compete all the way through, those are kind of the things I'm looking for as a coach."

The Golden Knights opened the scoring with a goal by Matyas Sapovaliv at 2:56 of the first period via a shot from the left circle.

Joe Fleming doubled Vegas’ lead at 4:15 of the second period with a shot from the doorstep.

At 13:54 of the middle frame, Christian Humphreys put the Avs on the board with his second goal of the Rookie Showcase via a breakaway.