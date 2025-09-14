Avs Fall 3-2 to Golden Knights at Rookie Showcase

Humphreys and Kempf Score for Colorado

CA-2525-rookie-recap-16x9
By Coby Maeir / ColoradoAvalanche.com

The Avalanche fell 3-2 to the Vegas Golden Knights at the Rookie Showcase on Sunday at South Suburban Sports Complex. Christian Humphreys and Hank Kempf were the goal-scorers for Colorado.

"Probably how you draw it up," Colorado Eagles Head Coach Mark Letestu, who served as the Avs' Head Coach for this Rookie Showcase, said about the team's performance this weekend. "As a coach, you'd love to be 2-0 and score 10 goals a game. But I think the response from the guys, the effort they gave, the compete all the way through, those are kind of the things I'm looking for as a coach."

The Golden Knights opened the scoring with a goal by Matyas Sapovaliv at 2:56 of the first period via a shot from the left circle.

Joe Fleming doubled Vegas’ lead at 4:15 of the second period with a shot from the doorstep.

At 13:54 of the middle frame, Christian Humphreys put the Avs on the board with his second goal of the Rookie Showcase via a breakaway.

The Golden Knights took a 3-1 lead at 16:01 of the second period when Kai Uchacz scored from the right doorstep.

Hank Kempf put the Avalanche within a goal with a left-circle slap shot that went top shelf at 6:13 of the third period.

News Feed

Avs Use Third-Period Comeback to Defeat Utah 5-3 in Rookie Showcase

Avalanche Make Roster Move

Rookie Showcase: Players to Watch

Avalanche Hosts First Annual Youth Hockey Development Camp

Rookie Showcase: Know Before You Go

Avalanche Celebrates Local First Responders in Annual Battle of the Badges Game

Avalanche Announce 2025 Rookie Showcase Roster

NHL Announces National TV Schedule, Time Changes

Avalanche Legends Put on Show for Fans at Inaugural Colorado Alumni Faceoff Benefit Game

30 Goals for 30 Years of Avalanche History

Avalanche Signs Victor Olofsson

Avalanche Signs Gagne

Rookie Tournament and Training Camp Schedule

Avalanche-Mammoth Preseason Split-Squad Details Announced

Top Social Posts From the 2024-25 Season

Colorado Avalanche to Celebrate 30th Anniversary This Season

Avalanche Signs Kiviranta

Avalanche Hires Popovic as Skills Coach