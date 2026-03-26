Jousting with the Jets

Colorado Avalanche (47-13-10) @ Winnipeg Jets (30-29-12)

6 p.m. MT | Canada Life Centre | Watch: KTVD-20, Altitude, Altitude+ | Listen: Altitude Sports Radio (92.5 FM)

The Avalanche looks to complete a perfect four-game road trip when it faces the Winnipeg Jets on Thursday. This is the third of four regular-season meetings between the teams, as the Avalanche won 3-2 in Denver on December 19th, the Jets won 3-1 in Winnipeg on March 14th and they’ll meet in Colorado on March 28th.

Latest Result (COL): COL 6, PIT 2

Latest Result (WPG): VGK 1, WPG 4

Six Goals in the Steel City

Martin Necas scored twice and Scott Wedgewood recorded a fantastic 30-save performance to lead the Avalanche to a 6-2 victory over the Pittsburgh Penguins at PPG Paints Arena on Tuesday. Nathan MacKinnon, Sam Malinski, Parker Kelly and Ross Colton all added tallies for Colorado, while Logan O’Connor registered an assist in his first game of the season. The Avs opened the scoring at 4:57 of the first period when MacKinnon scored his 46th goal of the season via a breakaway after recording a defensive-zone takeaway. Pittsburgh’s Egor Chinakhov tied the game at 8:09 of the first period via a one-timer from the point. At 15:24 of the first period, Malinski gave the Avs a 2-1 lead with his fourth goal of the season via a wrist shot from the point. Necas doubled Colorado’s lead on the power play at 16:44 of the opening frame with his 33rd goal of the season via a left-circle one-timer set up by Cale Makar’s feed. At 17:19 of the first, Kelly gave the Avs a 4-1 lead with his 16th goal of the season via a one-timer from the bottom of the left circle set up by O’Connor’s feed. Necas made it a 5-1 game at 17:29 of the middle frame with his second goal of the game and 34th of the season via a shot from the low slot off a rebound. Rickard Rakell made it a 5-2 game at 11:47 of the third period via a shot from the doorstep. The Avs took a 6-2 lead when Colton scored his ninth goal of the season via an empty-net tally at 16:20 of the third period.

Leading the Way

Nate the Great

MacKinnon leads the NHL in goals (46) while ranking third in points (115) and assists (69).

All Hail Cale

Among NHL defensemen, Makar ranks third in points (71), tied for fourth in goals (20) and fifth in assists (51).

Marty Party

Necas is tied for sixth in the NHL in points (88).

Series History

In 50 previous regular-season meetings against the Jets, the Avalanche has a record of 23-22-5. The teams have met once in the playoffs, with the Avalanche defeating the Jets in five games in the 2024 Western Conference First Round.

Victory Against Vegas

The Jets defeated the Vegas Golden Knights 4-1 at Canada Life Centre on Tuesday. Winnipeg’s Kyle Connor opened the scoring at 17:25 of the first period. The Jets took a 3-0 lead after second-period goals from Alex Iafallo at 2:08 and Cole Perfetti at 4:06. Rasmus Andersson put the Golden Knights on the board with a power-play goal at 10:29 of the second period. The Jets took a 4-1 lead at 18:42 of the third period when Mark Scheifele scored an empty-net goal.

Making Plays Against Manitoba’s Team

MacKinnon has posted 42 points (16g/26a) in 45 regular-season games against the Jets, in addition to nine points (2g/7a) in five playoff games.

Makar has recorded nine points (3g/6a) in 16 regular-season contests against Winnipeg, in addition to nine points (2g/7a) against the Jets.

Gabriel Landeskog has registered 28 points (15g/13a) in 33 games against the Jets.

Winnipeg’s Scorers

Scheifele leads the Jets in points (86) and assists (54) while being tied for first in goals (32).

Connor is tied for the team lead in goals (32) while ranking second in points (81) and assists (49).

Gabriel Vilardi is third on the Jets in points (59) and goals (27) while ranking fourth in assists (32).

A Numbers Game

499

Makar enters Thursday’s contest one point shy of 500 in his career. In 465 previous regular-season games, he’s posted 136 goals and 463 assists.

1.50

Colorado’s 1.50 goals against per game since March 18th are the second fewest in the NHL.

26.3%

Colorado’s 26.3% mark on the power play in March is the eighth best in the NHL.

Quote That Left a Mark

"Not bad. Shake a lot of the rust off early. Especially the first couple shifts, things feel like they're going faster. You're not used to certain types of situations. So, [it's] definitely nice to get the first one under my belt. It's been a long time coming, and hopefully as the games go on, [I'll] feel more and more comfortable and continue to find my game more and play to my identity more and more as it goes on."

-- Logan O'Connor on how he felt in his return to the lineup