Necas' Two-Goal Game and Wedgewood's Stellar Night in Net Propel Avalanche Past Penguins 6-2

Two Points in Pittsburgh

Martin Necas posted a pair of goals and Scott Wedgewood recorded a fantastic 27-save performance in net to help the Avalanche defeat the Pittsburgh Penguins 6-2 at PPG Paints Arena on Tuesday. Nathan MacKinnon, Sam Malinski, Parker Kelly and Ross Colton all added goals for the Avs, while Logan O'Connor recorded an assist in his first game of the season.

With the win, the Avalanche improved to 47-13-10.

How It Happened

MacKinnon opened the scoring at 4:57 of the first period via a breakaway goal after his poke check inside his own blue line led to him taking the puck from Penguins defenseman Parker Wotherspoon. That tally was the 300th even-strength goal of MacKinnon's career.