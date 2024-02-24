Maple Leafs Matchup

COLORADO AVALANCHE (35-18-5) VS TORONTO MAPLE LEAFS (32-16-8)

5:00 PM MDT | BALL ARENA | WATCH: ALTITUDE TV | LISTEN: 92.5 FM

The Avalanche return home and host Auston Matthews and the Maple Leafs. Toronto currently has a six-game winning streak, which was extended with its triumph over the Vegas Golden Knights this past Thursday. Colorado has secured victories in its last six home matchups, boasting a 22-5-0 record at Ball Arena for this campaign. The Avalanche have not lost a game on home ice since January 6.

Latest Results:

February 22, 2024 DET: 2 COL: 1 (OT)

February 22, 2024 TOR: 7 VGK: 3

DEFEAT IN DETROIT

On Thursday, Colorado was edged out by the Detroit Red Wings in overtime with a final score of 2-1 at Little Caesars Arena. Nathan MacKinnon stood as the lone goal-scorer for the Avs, netting his 34th goal of the season. This places him second in the NHL in 2023-24, and ties his 2017-18 record for the third-most in his career. Colorado’s streak of 10 consecutive victories over Detroit came to an end on Thursday, concluding a run that began on November 19, 2017. This winning streak equaled the longest ever recorded by the Avalanche/Nordiques franchise against any NHL team, a feat achieved previously against Buffalo, Columbus, and Pittsburgh.

AVS ACCOMPLISHMENTS

Jack Johnson contributed an assist on MacKinnon's goal against Detroit, extending his point streak to three consecutive games (1g/3a)—marking his first point streak in the 2023-24 season.

Johnson has accumulated 13 points (3g/10a), marking the highest point total for a defenseman since the 2018-19 campaign with Pittsburgh (1g/12a).

Nathan MacKinnon secured a goal on Thursday, bringing his season point total to 93 (34g/59a). He stands tied for sixth in the NHL in goals, and trails Nikita Kucherov by two for the league-lead in points.

Ryan Johansen appeared in his 900th career NHL game against the Red Wings, logging 11:40 of ice time. Johansen became the fourth player from the 2010 draft to reach the 900-game milestone, joining Jeff Skinner (979), Tyler Seguin (958) and Cam Fowler (948).

HISTORY

The Avalanche/Nordiques own an all-time record of 46-33-9-1 against the Maple Leafs. On home ice, the Avs have a 21-15-5-0 tally against them. In its 10 most recent encounters with Toronto, Colorado has posted a 6-4-0 clip. The Avs picked up the victory in their first matchup at Scotiabank Arena this season, winning 5-3 on January 13.

KNOCKING OUT THE KNIGHTS

The Leafs beat the Golden Knights, 7-3 at T-Mobile Arena. The visitors jumped out to a 4-0 lead after 20 minutes of play and 6-1 after two periods as they cruised to the road win. Auston Matthews netted his 52nd goal of the season and joined Rick Vaive as the second Maple Leafs player in the NHL’s modern era with 10 goals in a five-game span. Mitchell Marner recorded his 106th multi-assist game and passed Mats Sundin for the third most in Leafs history. 13 different players found the scoresheet, recording seven goals and 16 assists against the Knights.

STATS TO KNOW

Mikko Rantanen has recorded 12 points (4g/6a) in 12 games against Toronto during his career.

In their most recent game on Jan. 13, 10 different Avalanche players found the scoresheet, and four picked up a multi-point game.

Nathan Mackinnon has logged eight points (3g/5a) in his last six games against the Leafs.

Zach Parise has taken the ice against Toronto in 42 career games, putting the Maple Leafs as the 11th-most encountered team in his playing history.

LEAFS LANDMARKS

Auston Matthews is currently the top goal scorer in the NHL, with 52 goals in 55 games this season. He is eight goals away from becoming the ninth player in league history to have multiple 60-goal seasons and is on track to end the season with 76 goals, which would tie for the fifth-highest total in NHL history.

Matthews became the fastest U.S.-born player to score 50 goals in a season in the Leafs’ game against Arizona.

On Wednesday, the Leafs reached 200 consecutive games without being shut out, a feat that hasn't been achieved by a team in over 30 years and marks the 11th time in NHL history.

Toronto is currently fourth in the NHL for total goals scored this season with 206, trailing behind Colorado's 211.

NUMBERS GAME

60

On Thursday, MacKinnon notched his 60th career game-opening goal. Within the Avalanche/Nordiques franchise, he now stands as the third player to achieve this feat, following Joe Sakic (117) and Milan Hejduk (66).

75

In the 2023-24 season, the Avalanche have accumulated a total of 75 points, positioning them behind the Dallas Stars (76) for the top spot in the Central Division.

72

Mikko Rantanen contributed an assist against Detroit, bringing his season point total to 72 points (29g/43a). He currently holds the tenth spot in the NHL for total points in the 2023-24 season.

QUOTE(S) THAT LEFT A MARK

“He stuck with me and believed in me. He taught me the details and all the things it takes to be a good hockey player. It wasn’t just him, though. It was the coaching staff and the other players on the team. The leaders like Gabe (Colorado LW Gabriel) Landeskog), Nate (Colorado C Nathan MacKinnon), Mikko (Colorado RW Mikko Rantanen) and (Buffalo D Erik Johnson). Those guys all take it so seriously and treat hockey the right way. The way that it takes to win. … I’m super proud of my time there.” - Detroit LW J.T. Compher on his time with the Avalanche.

