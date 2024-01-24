Game Preview: COL vs WSH

COLORADO AVALANCHE (30-14-3) VS WASHINGTON CAPITALS (22-17-6)

7:30 PM MDT | BALL ARENA | WATCH: ALTITUDE TV | LISTEN: 92.5 FM

The Avalanche start their season-series with the Capitals this Wednesday night at Ball Arena. Washington is set to compete in the second half of a back-to-back after their loss 5-3 against Minnesota last night. The Avalanche are 11-3-1 in their last 15 contests and are 18-5-0 at home this season.

Latest Results:

January 20, 2024 COL: 7 PHI: 4

January 23, 2024 MIN: 5 WSH: 3

FLYER FISHING

On Saturday night at Wells Fargo Center, Colorado emerged victorious in the season series finale against the Flyers 7-4. Despite the Flyers' earlier win on December 9, the Avalanche rallied to secure a 1-1-0 record this campaign.

COLORADO AVALANCHE vs PHILADELPHIA FLYERS 1.20.2024 RECAP

Logan O’Connor initiated the scoring in the opening period, capitalizing on a deflection off his skate from a Sam Malinski wrist shot from the blue line. Mikko Rantanen followed with a one-timer from the dot with 1:24 to go in the first period. Less than one minute into the second period, Nathan MacKinnon widened the lead, putting the Flyers in a three-goal deficit. Joel Farabee got Philadelphia on the board, sliding one past Alexandar Georgiev. O’Connor secured his second goal of the night, chipping one top-shelf past Carter Hart. Travis Konecny’s wrist shot gave the Flyers another goal, but MacKinnon scored his second goal of the game to extend the lead to 5-2. In the final frame, Tyson Foerster and Cam Atkinson closed in on the Avalanche with two goals of their own, but Rantanen netted his second of the day beating out Samuel Ersson on the power play. O’Connor picked up his first career hat trick on an empty-net goal with 21 seconds left in the third period, securing the victory for the Avalanche 7-4.

AVS ACCOMPLISHMENTS

Nathan MacKinnon picked up four points (2g/2a) on Saturday. He has recorded 77 points (26g/51a) this season, the second-most in the NHL with Nikita Kucherov retaking the points lead last night. MacKinnon also stands at the forefront in assists with 51 in 2023-24.

The centerman has collected a point in eleven consecutive contests, recording 21 points (7g/14a) over that stretch. He’ll also put his 23-game home point streak on the line Wednesday night.

Cale Makar has registered 300 points (75g/225a) in 280 games, becoming the second-fastest defenseman to reach the 300-point mark in NHL history.

The defenseman has recorded 54 points (10g/44a) this season and is currently on pace to surpass his career high of 86 points (28g/58a) set in 2021-22.

Logan O’Connor secured his first career hat trick against the Flyers, bringing his total to a career-high 11 goals this season. Over the past 14 games, O’Connor has accumulated 14 points (7g/7a).

HISTORY

The Avalanche have a 35-45-9-2 all-time record against the Capitals, with a 16-24-4-1 clip at home. In their most recent six encounters with Washington, Colorado has posted a 3-3-0 record but have won the last two. The last time these teams faced off was exactly one year ago, resulting in a 3-2 win for the Avs. The last time Colorado beat Washington three consecutive times was Dec. 17, 2011 – Nov. 10, 2013.

WALK ON THE WILD SIDE

Washington suffered a 5-3 loss to Minnesota in their Tuesday night matchup. Brock Faber opened the scoring, tapping in a goal off the end boards 1:37 into the first period. Marcus Foligno scored after grabbing a deflected puck from Matt Boldy’s shot, giving the Wild a two-goal lead going into the first intermission. Marcus Johansson extended the lead to 3-0 in the second period, beating former Avalanche goalie Darcy Kuemper wide to the far side. Anthony Mantha got Washington on the board with a goal from a cross-ice seam pass to conclude the middle frame scoring. Joel Eriksson Ek scored and Johansson both scored in the third period extending Minnesota’s lead to 5-1 with 6:21 to go in the third. In a late comeback attempt, TJ Oshie and Mantha scored two goals within three minutes in the final period, narrowing the gap. Despite their efforts, Washington ultimately fell to the Wild, 5-3.

STATS TO KNOW

Mikko Rantanen has recorded 12 points (6g/6a) in 11 games he has played against the Capitals in his career.

In Alexandar Georgiev's last three matches with the Capitals, he has made 128 saves and allowed only four goals, resulting in a save percentage of .964%.

Alexandar Georgiev has won his last three starts against the Capitals in his career, posting a .963 SV% (103-for-107) a 1.33 GAA with one shutout (Nov. 19, 2022).

Ryan Johansen has accumulated 22 points (6g/16a) in 20 games played against the Capitals. Eight of those points come as power-play assists.

CAPITALS COMMENDATIONS

Charlie Lindgren ranks among qualifying NHL netminders in save percentage (.926, second) and shutouts (2, T-7th) in 2023-24.

Alexander Ovechkin is 64 goals away from tying Wayne Gretzky's record on the NHL career goals list, currently holding the second position with 830. However, the 38-year-old enters Wednesday with just eight tallies this season.

Dylan Strome is currently the leading goal-scorer for the Capitals, having netted 16 goals in 44 games. He has added five on the power play. He shares the team-lead in points with Ovechkin, each accumulating 28 points.

NUMBERS GAME

10

Mikko Rantanen scored two goals on Saturday, marking his 10th multi-point performance in the last 20 games.

11

11 different Avalanche players found the scoresheet in Saturday’s game, combining for a total of 21 points (7g/14a).

177

Colorado is one goal behind Vancouver for the most in the league this season, having scored 177 in total. This gives the Avalanche an average of 3.77 goals per game and ranking second also only to Vancouver, who has an average of 3.79 goals per game.

QUOTE(S) THAT LEFT A MARK

“It's been a long time, probably 15 years since my last hat trick. Pretty unselfish play by Nate (Colorado C Nathan MacKinnon) there, obviously he has two. I think he knows he's going to get a lot more hat tricks than I will, so nice of him to slide that one over and get that. Ultimately good way to end the road trip with a win there.”

- Colorado RW Logan O’Connor on Saturday’s matchup against Philadelphia