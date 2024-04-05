MacKinnon, Drouin help Avalanche past wild, gain ground in Central

Annunen makes 44 saves, Colorado 3 points out of 1st place

Recap_16x9
By Jessi Pierce
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- Nathan MacKinnon and Jonathan Drouin each had three points for the Colorado Avalanche in a 5-2 win against the Minnesota Wild at Xcel Energy Center on Thursday.

Drouin scored twice and had an assist, MacKinnon had a goal and two assists and Justus Annunen made 44 saves to help Colorado (48-22-6) move three points behind the first-place Dallas Stars in the Central Division. 

Vinni Lettieri and Declan Chisholm scored, and Filip Gustavsson made 30 saves for Minnesota (36-30-9), which has lost two of three.

Artturi Lehkonen put the Avalanche ahead 1-0 at 4:34 of the first period off a rebound after Gustavsson was unable to cover Jack Johnson's shot from the point.

Lettieri answered back and the Wild tied it 1-1 at 8:05 with a one-timer from the right circle off a behind-the-net pass from Mason Shaw.

Drouin put Colorado back on top 2-1 with a power-play goal at 12:28, batting in Cale Makar's shot from the blue line. He increased the Avalanche lead to 3-1 43 seconds into the second with a tip-in at the backdoor off a MacKinnon shot.

Chisholm pulled the Wild within 3-2 at 10:10 on the power play with a point shot from the left side.

MacKinnon scored his 48th goal of the season on a partial breakaway to make it 4-2 at 6:32 of the third.

Mikko Rantanen scored into the empty net at 18:32 for the 5-2 final.

Related Content

Mittelstadt talks life with Avalanche on ‘NHL @TheRink’ podcast

News Feed

Avalanche Re-Signs Chris Wagner

Nathan MacKinnon Named NHL Second Star of the Month

Nylander scores twice in 2nd, lifts Blue Jackets past Avalanche

Charging into Columbus

MacKinnon has 2 goals, 2 assists, Avalanche top Predators to clinch playoff berth

Colorado Avalanche Work with Local Artist to Celebrate Women’s History Month 

Neutralizing Nashville

Rangers defeat Avalanche in shootout, MacKinnon point streaks end

Lone Rangers

Montembeault stops 27, Canadiens end Avalanche’s 9-game winning streak

Avalanche Sign Justus Annunen to Two-Year Extension

Hosting the Habs

MacKinnon extends streaks, Avalanche rally from down 4 to top Penguins in OT

March of the Penguins

MacKinnon extends point streaks, Avalanche top Blue Jackets for 8th win in row

Bombarding the Blue Jackets

Celebrating Women's History Month: Meredith McClanahan

Rantanen gets hat trick, Avalanche defeat Blues for 7th straight win