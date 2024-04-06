Oilers surge past Avalanche, clinch playoff berth

Mattias Ekholm had a goal and an assist, and Stuart Skinner make 21 saves for the Oilers (46-24-5), who scored the final five goals of the game and moved five points behind the Vancouver Canucks for first place in the Pacific Division. They clinched a berth for the fifth straight season.

Jonathan Drouin and Ross Colton scored, and Alexandar Georgiev made 40 saves for the Avalanche (48-23-6), who have already clinched a berth. They remained three points behind the Dallas Stars for second in the Central Division.

Corey Perry gave Edmonton a 1-0 lead at 1:52 of the first period, deflecting a wrist shot from the point by Darnell Nurse that took a bounce over Georgiev’s pad.

Drouin tied it 1-1 at 11:58, taking a pass in the high slot from Nathan MacKinnon and snapping a shot past Skinner’s glove.

Colton put Colorado ahead 2-1 at 15:59, beating Ekholm into the zone along the boards and deking past Oilers forward Adam Henrique in front of the net to beat Skinner to the stick side.

McDavid tied it 2-2 at 17:18 with his 30th goal of the season. He got the puck behind Colorado’s net and banked it in off the skate of Avalanche defenseman Devon Toews on a wraparound.

Ekholm put Edmonton in front 3-2 at 8:55 of the second period, driving to the net with Artturi Lehkonen hanging onto him before the puck bounced off the Avalanche forward’s skate and through the legs of Georgiev.

Kane made it 4-2 with two seconds left in the period. He skated to the net and had the rebound of a Ryan McLeod slap shot go in off his leg for his first goal in 22 games.

Edmonton outshot Colorado 30-15 through two periods.

McDavid made it 5-2 from in front at 4:05 of the third period on a give-and-go with Evan Bouchard.

Kane scored from a sharp angle at 11:59, banking the puck in off of Georgiev for the 6-2 final.

Avalanche forward Mikko Rantanen left the game with an upper-body injury after taking a hit from Ekholm next to the boards 3:51 into the second.