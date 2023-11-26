DENVER -- Nathan MacKinnon had a goal and an assist, and the Colorado Avalanche won their third straight, 3-1 against the Calgary Flames at Ball Arena on Saturday.
MacKinnon, Avalanche defeat Flames for 3rd straight victory
Forward has goal, assist, Nichushkin goal streak ends at 6 for Colorado, which has won 6 of 7
Jonathan Drouin and Ryan Johansen each scored for the Avalanche (14-6-0), who have won six of their past seven games, including Friday at the Minnesota Wild, 3-2. Ivan Prosvetov made 30 saves.
Valeri Nichushkin’s six-game goal streak ended for Colorado.
Mikael Backlund scored, and Dan Vladar made 21 saves for the Flames (8-10-3), who went 2-2-0 on their four-game road trip.
Drouin gave the Avalanche a 1-0 lead at 6:31 of the first period after he took a pass from Mikko Rantanen above the right circle, skated into the slot, and fired a snap shot far side past Vladar’s blocker. MacKinnon had a secondary assist to extend his home point streak to nine games.
Johansen made it 2-0 at 10:10 of the second period when he chased down a loose puck at the left circle and took it low before scoring on a backhanded wraparound.
Backlund cut it to 2-1 at 12:03 of the second, driving to the net and scoring off a pass from Jonathan Huberdeau.
MacKinnon extended it to 3-1, scoring 34 seconds later at 12:37 after cutting to the middle and scoring on a wrist shot top-shelf far side.