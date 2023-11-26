MacKinnon, Avalanche defeat Flames for 3rd straight victory

Jonathan Drouin and Ryan Johansen each scored for the Avalanche (14-6-0), who have won six of their past seven games, including Friday at the Minnesota Wild, 3-2. Ivan Prosvetov made 30 saves.

Valeri Nichushkin’s six-game goal streak ended for Colorado.

Mikael Backlund scored, and Dan Vladar made 21 saves for the Flames (8-10-3), who went 2-2-0 on their four-game road trip.

Drouin gave the Avalanche a 1-0 lead at 6:31 of the first period after he took a pass from Mikko Rantanen above the right circle, skated into the slot, and fired a snap shot far side past Vladar’s blocker. MacKinnon had a secondary assist to extend his home point streak to nine games.

Johansen made it 2-0 at 10:10 of the second period when he chased down a loose puck at the left circle and took it low before scoring on a backhanded wraparound.

Backlund cut it to 2-1 at 12:03 of the second, driving to the net and scoring off a pass from Jonathan Huberdeau.

MacKinnon extended it to 3-1, scoring 34 seconds later at 12:37 after cutting to the middle and scoring on a wrist shot top-shelf far side.