News Feed

Game Preview: COL vs. CGY

Cooling Down Calgary
Colorado Avalanche Minnesota Wild game recap November 24

Nichushkin scores in 6th straight, Avalanche edge Wild
Taming the Wild

Taming the Wild
Makar extends point streak to 8, Avalanche pull away to defeat Canucks

Makar extends point streak to 8, Avalanche pull away to defeat Canucks
Canucks Coming to Town

Canucks Coming to Town
Avs Fall to Preds on Monday in Nashville

Avs Fall to Preds on Monday in Nashville
Game Preview: COL at NSH

Avalanche Look to Power Past Predators 
Colorado Avalanche Dallas Stars game recap November 18

Avalanche Score 6 Straight, Rally Past Stars for 3rd Win in Row
Anaheim Ducks Colorado Avalanche game recap November 15

Avalanche score 8, stifle Ducks for 2nd straight win
Rantanen, Makar each gets goal, assist, Avalanche ease past Kraken

Rantanen, Makar each gets goal, assist, Avalanche ease past Kraken
Game Preview: COL @ SEA

Series Finale with Seattle
Avalanche to Host the United by Hockey Mobile Museum

Avalanche to Host the United by Hockey Mobile Museum
Seattle Kraken Colorado Avalanche game recap November 9

Bjorkstrand scores late in 3rd period, Kraken defeat Avalanche
Game Preview: COL vs. SEA

DIVING IN DEEP WATER 
Colorado Avalanche and UCHealth to Honor Cancer Warriors and their Families at Hockey Fights Cancer Night

Colorado Avalanche and UCHealth to Honor Cancer Warriors and their Families at Hockey Fights Cancer Night
Avalanche pull away from Devils in 3rd period

Avalanche pull away from Devils in 3rd period
Golden Knights blank Avalanche, point streak at 12

Golden Knights shut out Avalanche to extend point streak to 12
Game Preview: COL @ VGK 11.04.2023

Marquee Matchup In Vegas

MacKinnon, Avalanche defeat Flames for 3rd straight victory

Forward has goal, assist, Nichushkin goal streak ends at 6 for Colorado, which has won 6 of 7

recap
By Ryan Boulding
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

DENVER -- Nathan MacKinnon had a goal and an assist, and the Colorado Avalanche won their third straight, 3-1 against the Calgary Flames at Ball Arena on Saturday.

Jonathan Drouin and Ryan Johansen each scored for the Avalanche (14-6-0), who have won six of their past seven games, including Friday at the Minnesota Wild, 3-2. Ivan Prosvetov made 30 saves.

Valeri Nichushkin’s six-game goal streak ended for Colorado.

Mikael Backlund scored, and Dan Vladar made 21 saves for the Flames (8-10-3), who went 2-2-0 on their four-game road trip.

Drouin gave the Avalanche a 1-0 lead at 6:31 of the first period after he took a pass from Mikko Rantanen above the right circle, skated into the slot, and fired a snap shot far side past Vladar’s blocker. MacKinnon had a secondary assist to extend his home point streak to nine games.

Johansen made it 2-0 at 10:10 of the second period when he chased down a loose puck at the left circle and took it low before scoring on a backhanded wraparound.

Backlund cut it to 2-1 at 12:03 of the second, driving to the net and scoring off a pass from Jonathan Huberdeau.

MacKinnon extended it to 3-1, scoring 34 seconds later at 12:37 after cutting to the middle and scoring on a wrist shot top-shelf far side.