50 Things Every Avs Fan Should Know: Chapter 3

NHL National Broadcast Schedule

50 Things Every Avs Fan Should Know: Chapter 2

Avalanche Signs Matt Stienburg

2023-24 Avalanche Training Camp Schedule Announced

Steve Konowalchuk named Colorado Eagles Associate Head Coach

Avalanche Re-Signs Ben Meyers

Avalanche Signs Nikolai Kovalenko

Avalanche to Compete in 2023 Rookie Faceoff Tournament

Ross Colton Signed to Four-Year Deal

Aaron Schneekloth Named Colorado Eagles Head Coach

Avalanche Announces Weiss, Cline as Guest Coaches for 2023-24 Season

Avalanche Announces 2023 Development Camp Roster

Avalanche Re-Signs Justus Annunen

Avalanche Re-Signs Jack Johnson

Avalanche Re-Signs Andrew Cogliano

Avalanche Signs Jonathan Drouin

Avalanche Signs Miles Wood

Bowen Byram Takes on the NHL Media Tour

That's A Wrap!

By JJ Zykan
@JuliaZykan ColoradoAvalanche.com

Bowen Byram wrapped up two days on his first-ever NHL Media Tour, held in Las Vegas, NV. Alongside some of the top names in the league, Bo moved from station to station creating content for the upcoming 2023-24 NHL season.

DAY ONE

Bo started at City National Arena, the team headquarters/facilities of the Vegas Golden Knights. Bo had his shining moment in front of cameras reading lines for NHL on TNT future commercials and promotions, including a shoutout to the Avalanche season opener at Crypto.com Arena against the LA Kings.

CA_Byram_Green_Screen

The next station gave Bo some time to sit down with various NHL podcasts. Here he discussed playing with league powerhouses such as Nathan MacKinnon, Cale Makar and Mikko Rantanen. Bo also talked about his off-season and what he did to fill his time over the summer. Moving through the hallways, Bo passed by Ottawa Senators Captain Brady Tkachuk and the Boston Bruins' Charlie McAvoy.

CA_Byram_Podcast

Shortly after his TV and podcast adventures, Bo suited up and stepped onto the ice at City National Arena to shoot some on-ice promos. Alongside Florida Panthers' Matthew Tkachuk, Bo showed off some of his best cellys, blocked shots and more for the cameras. He also did some close-up action shots, puck handling with his stick, and posing for the cameras.

CA_Byram_On_Ice

After a lunch break, Bo made his rounds to various stations at the Encore Hotel located on the Las Vegas Strip. His first station was with the NHL’s YouTube Channel, where he answered questions about his favorite memories of his young career.

Day One continued at the NHLPA station where Bo judged past and present teammates' outfits, including Logan O’Connor and former teammate Alex Newhook. He was then asked, “Who on the team has the best dance moves?” and naturally picked himself as the best dancer.

CA_Byram_NHLPA

Next up, Bo went into the NHL Social stations and was hooked up to a lie detector test. Quickly he was caught in a lie saying he does listen to Taylor Swift, but the test said otherwise. He then replied, “why would I lie about that?” More questions included moments from the 2022 Stanley Cup Parade. He also did a rapid-fire Q&A with the NHL social team.

Bo finished off Day One with NHL International where he talked about teammate Artturi Lehkonen's fun personality and the experience of playing in the 2022 Global Series in Finland. NHL International also asked Bo if he had better hair than Avalanche goaltending coach Jussi Parkkila, but admitted Jussi takes the crown in that competition. His final activity of the day was a stick handling game in which he placed second-to-last which was still a win for him.

CA_Byram_NHL_International

DAY TWO

Day Two of the NHL Media Tour was held at America First Center in Henderson, NV with more interviews and on-ice shoots.

Bo started off the day with Sportsnet answering questions from a panel. One question they asked was “What is the best advice Nate [MacKinnon] has given you?” In which Bo answered “I don’t know if there’s one thing that sticks out, but he has helped me with my injuries. He’s always been there and helped me out with my first game back in the lineup. Nate’s an awesome guy."

Bo once again suited up into full gear and hopped onto the ice with ESPN and Blake Bolden, a scout/growth and inclusion specialist for the LA Kings and reporter for ESPN. The pair did some drills on the ice where Blake put Bo to work and defended against him while making a few poke checks.

CA_Byram_BlakeBolden

After finishing up drills with Blake, Bo headed to the other side of the ice for promo shots with ESPN. Bo stood in front of a large digital LED board where the robotic camera, like the Glambot at the Oscars, followed his movement.

CA_Byram_Glambot

Back with Sportsnet, Bo read one-liners for the cameras filming more promotional commercials. Next, he sat down with a reporter from Sportsnet and was asked various questions including “How many months have 28 days?” and what the experience was like when lifting the Stanley Cup back in 2022. Bo said “It’s a moment I will never forget. It’s what we all dream of as kids playing in our backyard."

CA_Byram_Sportsnet

Finally, Bo finished off his NHL Media Tour with one final on-ice station with low lights and the spotlight on him. He skated around, took slap-shots and filmed a few more one-line spots for promotional videos.

This is just one step closer to the 2023-24 season for Bowen Byram and the rest of the Colorado Avalanche. The team will take the ice at Crypto.com Arena against the LA Kings, October 11th, 2023, for the season opener.