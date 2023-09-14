Bowen Byram Takes on the NHL Media Tour

DAY TWO

Day Two of the NHL Media Tour was held at America First Center in Henderson, NV with more interviews and on-ice shoots.

Bo started off the day with Sportsnet answering questions from a panel. One question they asked was “What is the best advice Nate [MacKinnon] has given you?” In which Bo answered “I don’t know if there’s one thing that sticks out, but he has helped me with my injuries. He’s always been there and helped me out with my first game back in the lineup. Nate’s an awesome guy."

Bo once again suited up into full gear and hopped onto the ice with ESPN and Blake Bolden, a scout/growth and inclusion specialist for the LA Kings and reporter for ESPN. The pair did some drills on the ice where Blake put Bo to work and defended against him while making a few poke checks.