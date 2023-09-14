Bowen Byram Takes on the NHL Media Tour

Bowen Byram wrapped up two days on his first-ever NHL Media Tour, held in Las Vegas, NV. Alongside some of the top names in the league, Bo moved from station to station creating content for the upcoming 2023-24 NHL season.
DAY ONE
Bo started at City National Arena, the team headquarters/facilities of the Vegas Golden Knights. Bo had his shining moment in front of cameras reading lines for NHL on TNT future commercials and promotions, including a shoutout to the Avalanche season opener at Crypto.com Arena against the LA Kings.