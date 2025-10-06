What kind of events does Bernie attend?
Bernie The Mascot FAQ
We've taught Bernie all the tricks. Send over your event details and we can tailor Bernie's appearance to meet your needs. Seriously, this dog can do it all. Grand openings, fun runs, weddings, school visits, birthdays, special deliveries, high school/ college games, conventions, street festivals, awards ceremonies, commercials, parades, and special needs events. If you have an event, Bernie can add to it.
Basically, you can think of Bernie as the sprinkles on the cake for your event.
When should I send my request?
We find that its best for both of us if you send your request about one month in advance. Bernie's Calendar fills up fast. If your event is flexible on date and time, let us know on the form. That will help us work with you to get Bernie out for your event.
Trying to plan far in advance? We can hold your time and date for you and as long as we don't have an official team event pop up we will reach back out a month before your event to finalize details.
I submitted a request, now what?
We will take a look at your request, see if we have any questions and reach out to you by email to confirm if Bernie is available at the requested date and time. We do our best to get in contact with you within 72 hours of you submitting your request.
How much is an appearance?
We offer clear cut pricing for events within the Denver metro area. (20 miles from Ball Arena) We also have a special rate for organizations with a non-profit ID.
Bernie Appearance
- 1 hour- $500
- 30 minutes- $300
Non-profits appearance
- Usually 30-45 minutes- $200
Special Delivery's
- Usually, 15-30 minutes and includes a gift- $300
Seat Visits
- Visit at your seats at a home Avs game- $150 (Does not include ticket to game)
My event is outside of the Denver Metro area, Can Bernie still be there?
Yep, submit a request and we will get in contact with you and discuss the cost of Bernie's travel time. We can work with you for both in-state and out-of-state requests.
We want more, what can you offer?
You can have more than just Bernie out to your event. You can also book the Ice Patrol, Celly Squad, The Avalanche DJ, and Avalanche Emcee for your events. Now that's a party.