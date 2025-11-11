Avalanche Signs Brindley

The Colorado Avalanche Hockey Club announced today that the organization has signed forward Gavin Brindley to a two-year contract extension through the 2027-28 season.

Brindley, 21, made Colorado’s Opening Night roster and has registered five points (3g/2a) in 14 games with the team. He enters tonight having scored in consecutive games, including his first career overtime marker on Nov. 9 at Vancouver. The tally made Brindley the seventh-youngest player in Avalanche/Nordiques history (21 years, 35 days) to record an overtime goal for the franchise. The forward missed two games (Nov. 1-4) due to an upper-body injury but has dressed in every other Avalanche contest this season.

A native of Fort Myers, Fla., Brindley was Columbus’ second-round pick (34th overall) in the 2023 NHL Draft and signed his entry-level contract on April 15, 2024. He spent his first full pro season (2024-25) with the Cleveland Monsters of the American Hockey League, where he tallied 17 points (6g/11a) in 52 games as an AHL rookie. Brindley went on to dress in four Calder Cup Playoff games for the Monsters (0g/0a) that season.

The 5-foot-9, 175-pound right wing made his NHL debut with Columbus on April 16, 2024 against Carolina after two seasons at the University of Michigan (2022-24) but did not find the scoresheet. Brindley’s first career NHL goal and point came with the Avalanche on Oct. 11, 2025 vs. Dallas.

Brindley finished his collegiate career with 91 points (37g/54a) in 81 games at Michigan. As a sophomore in 2023-24, he recorded a team-leading 53 points (25g/28a) in 40 contests en route to being named the Big Ten Player of the Year and being selected to the NCAA (West) First All-American Team and Big Ten First All-Star Team. Brindley captured the Big Ten Scoring Champion title with 29 points scored against conference opponents in 23 appearances that year.

Internationally, Brindley won a gold medal with the United States at the 2024 IIHF World Junior Championship after finishing second on the team with 10 points (6g/4a) in seven outings. He also won bronze with Team USA at the 2023 IIHF World Junior Championship and silver at the 2022 IIHF Under-18 World Championship. The right-shot forward also represented his country at the 2024 IIHF Men’s World Championship.

Prior to enrolling at Michigan, Brindley played two seasons for the Tri-City Storm of the USHL from 2020-22. He finished with 64 points (23g/41a) in 102 total contests and was named to the 2020-21 USHL All-Rookie Second Team during his first campaign.