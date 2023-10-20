News Feed

Avalanche shut out Bedard, Blackhawks to stay undefeated

Avalanche shut out Bedard, Blackhawks to stay undefeated
Avalanche tie NHL record with road win against Kraken

Avalanche tie NHL record with road win against Kraken
Game Preview COL @ SEA 10-17-23

Battling With the Kraken
Makar ties game late in 3rd, Avalanche top Sharks in shootout 

Makar ties game late in 3rd, Avalanche top Sharks in shootout
Game Preview COL @ SJS 10-14-23

Swimming With the Sharks
Rantanen has 4 points, Avalanche top Kings in opener

Rantanen has 4 points for Avalanche in win against Kings
Avalanche Claim Ivan Prosvetov Off Waivers

Avalanche Claim Ivan Prosvetov Off Waivers
50 Things Every Avs Fan Should Know: Chapter 3

50 Things Every Avs Fan Should Know: Chapter 3
NHL National Broadcast Schedule

NHL National Broadcast Schedule
50 Things Every Avs Fan Should Know: Chapter 2

50 Things Every Avs Fan Should Know: Chapter 2
Avalanche Signs Matt Stienburg

Avalanche Signs Matt Stienburg
2023-24 Avalanche Training Camp Schedule Announced

2023-24 Avalanche Training Camp Schedule Announced
Steve Konowalchuk named Colorado Eagles Associate Head Coach

Steve Konowalchuk named Colorado Eagles Associate Head Coach
Avalanche Re-Signs Ben Meyers

Avalanche Re-Signs Ben Meyers
Avalanche Signs Nikolai Kovalenko

Avalanche Signs Nikolai Kovalenko
Avalanche to Compete in 2023 Rookie Faceoff Tournament

Avalanche to Compete in 2023 Rookie Faceoff Tournament
Ross Colton Signed to Four-Year Deal

Ross Colton Signed to Four-Year Deal
Aaron Schneekloth Named Colorado Eagles Head Coach

Aaron Schneekloth Named Colorado Eagles Head Coach

Avalanche shut out Blackhawks to stay undefeated

CA-2324-web-Recap-16x9
By Ryan Boulding NHL.com Independent Correspondent

Alexandar Georgiev made 18 saves, and the Colorado Avalanche remained undefeated with a 4-0 victory against the Chicago Blackhawks at Ball Arena on Monday.

The shutout was Georgiev’s first of the season and 14th in the NHL.

Logan O'Connor scored short-handed for the second straight game, and Devon Toews had a goal and an assist for the Avalanche (4-0-0). Ryan Johansen, who was traded to the Avalanche from the Nashville Predators on June 24, scored his first goal with Colorado.

Connor Bedard, the top pick in the 2023 NHL Draft, was held without a shot on goal for the Blackhawks (2-3-0) in the finale of a season-opening five-game road trip. Petr Mrazek made 37 saves.

O’Connor made it 1-0 Colorado when Josh Manson sprung him for a short-handed breakaway at 11:46 of the first period.

Johansen gave Colorado a 2-0 lead on the power play when he whacked his own rebound out of the air and in at 18:41 of the period.

Toews extended the lead to 3-0 when he finished a pass from Valeri Nichushkin into the open net at 13:18 of the second period.

Nathan MacKinnon one-timed a feed from Tomas Tatar at 8:40 of the third period for the 4-0 final.