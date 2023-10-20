Avalanche shut out Blackhawks to stay undefeated

Alexandar Georgiev made 18 saves, and the Colorado Avalanche remained undefeated with a 4-0 victory against the Chicago Blackhawks at Ball Arena on Monday.

The shutout was Georgiev’s first of the season and 14th in the NHL.

Logan O'Connor scored short-handed for the second straight game, and Devon Toews had a goal and an assist for the Avalanche (4-0-0). Ryan Johansen, who was traded to the Avalanche from the Nashville Predators on June 24, scored his first goal with Colorado.

Connor Bedard, the top pick in the 2023 NHL Draft, was held without a shot on goal for the Blackhawks (2-3-0) in the finale of a season-opening five-game road trip. Petr Mrazek made 37 saves.

O’Connor made it 1-0 Colorado when Josh Manson sprung him for a short-handed breakaway at 11:46 of the first period.

Johansen gave Colorado a 2-0 lead on the power play when he whacked his own rebound out of the air and in at 18:41 of the period.

Toews extended the lead to 3-0 when he finished a pass from Valeri Nichushkin into the open net at 13:18 of the second period.

Nathan MacKinnon one-timed a feed from Tomas Tatar at 8:40 of the third period for the 4-0 final.