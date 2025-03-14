Week Ahead presented by Betway

The Ottawa Senators enter the week on a five-game winning streak. They kick things off on Saturday when they head to Toronto to take on the Toronto Maple Leafs as part of a two-game road trip before returning home to close out the week.

Ottawa Senators at Toronto Maple Leafs

March 15, 2025, 7:00 PM

Location: Scotiabank Arena

TV: Sportsnet, CBC, TVAS2

Radio: TSN 1200/Unique FM

Starting off on Saturday, the Senators will take on the Toronto Maple Leafs for the third and final time this season as they look to sweep their season series. The Senators come to Toronto red-hot as they ride a five-game winning streak and seven-game point streak. Both the Senators and Leafs will enter the game 6-3-1 in their past 10 games played, but in different ways. The Senators are undefeated in their past five, whereas the Leafs are 1-3-1. It's no secret that Battle of Ontario games promise high-pace, exciting hockey, and Saturday is sure to be no different.

Ottawa Senators at Montreal Canadiens

March 18, 2025, 7:00 PM

Location: Bell Centre

TV: TSN5, TSN2, RDS

Radio: TSN 1200/Unique FM

Following the Maple Leafs are another division rival in the Montreal Canadiens on Tuesday. The Senators and Canadiens have a strong rivalry that has continued to grow in recent seasons, and Tuesday promises an exciting game. It will be the third of four meetings between the Senators and Canadiens this season. Ottawa will be on the hunt for their first win of the season series, as Montreal has taken the first two which came in October and February. The Canadiens will take on the Florida Panthers on Saturday prior to facing the Senators, and currently sit at 6-2-2 in their past 10.

Colorado Avalanche vs. Ottawa Senators

March 20, 2025, 7:00 PM

Location: Canadian Tire Centre

TV: TSN5, RDS2

Radio: TSN 1200/Unique FM

The Senators return home on Thursday to host the Colorado Avalanche in their second and final meeting of the season. The Senators will be looking for revenge after falling to Colorado by a score of 5-4 back on October 27. Heading into the week, the Avalanche are 7-2-1 in their last 10. They will play three games prior to taking on the Sens, including in Toronto the night before. The Senators will be facing a tired Avalanche team on the tail-end of their back-to-back, which will be a good opportunity to take advantage of. However, the Avalanche are a strong team and not to be taken lightly, and will still provide a good challenge for the Senators.

