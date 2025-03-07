Week Ahead presented by Betway

The Ottawa Senators are kicking off the month of March at home with a tilt against the San Jose Sharks this Saturday. After that the team will make a two-game road trip starting in Washington on Monday and finishing in Chicago on Wednesday.

New York Rangers vs. Ottawa Senators

March 8, 2025, 12:30 PM

Location: Canadian Tire Centre

TV: TSN5, TVAS

Radio: TSN 1200/Unique FM

The Senators face off against the New York Rangers for the third and final time this season in the team's Kids Takeover game. Thus far, the Senators have gone 0-2 against the Rangers, with both meetings coming on the road. The Senators will be looking to use their home ice advantage to get one back and win their second straight game. The Rangers are 6-3-1 in their past 10 games, most recently falling to the Capitals in overtime on Wednesday.

Detroit Red Wings vs. Ottawa Senators

March 10, 2025, 7:30 PM

Location: Canadian Tire Centre

TV: Prime, TVAS

Radio: TSN 1200/Unique FM

The Red Wings come to town on Monday for the Senators' Women in Sport night. It will be the Senators third of four meetings with the Red Wings this season and final meeting at home. The Senators are 1-0-1 in two games against the Red Wings this season. The Red Wings will face off against the Washington Capitals on Friday prior to facing the Senators, but currently stand at 4-5-1 in their past 10 and are in the midst of a four-game losing streak. A rivalry has grown between the Senators and Red Wings in recent years, and with both teams in the midst of the playoff race things are sure to heat up in Monday's game.

Ottawa Senators @ Philadelphia Flyers

March 11, 2025, 7:30 PM

Location: Wells Fargo Center

TV: TSN5, RDS

Radio: TSN 1200/Unique FM

For their lone road game of the week, the Senators will travel to Philadelphia to take on the Flyers in the second half of a back-to-back following their game against the Red Wings. The Senators are 0-1 against the Flyers in their prior meeting this season, an overtime loss at home on November 14. Last year they were 2-1, a record the Senators will look to emulate in their two remaining matchups this season. The Flyers currently sit at seventh in their division and five points back from the Senators.

Boston Bruins vs. Ottawa Senators

March 13, 2025, 7:00 PM

Location: Canadian Tire Centre

TV: TSN5, RDS

Radio: TSN 1200/Unique FM

Closing out the week, the Senators return home to take on the Boston Bruins for the fourth and final time this season. The Senators hold a 2-1 record against the Bruins in their three meetings so far this season and will look to improve to 3-1. The Senators and Bruins are neck-in-neck with one another in the playoff race, and a win would be huge for Ottawa.

