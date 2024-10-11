Update on promotional giveaway for Monday’s game against Los Angeles

OTTAWA – The Ottawa Senators will be making a modification to their promotional giveaway for Monday afternoon’s game against the Los Angeles Kings at Canadian Tire Centre.

The original plan was for the club to distribute specialty gravy boats to the first 10,000 fans who arrived for Monday’s game. However, a labour disruption has led to the gravy boats beingstranded at a shipping port in Halifax.

Instead, the first 10,000 fans who arrive at Canadian Tire Centre on Monday will receive a voucher redeemable for a free popcorn and soft drink. The gravy boat giveaway will now take place prior to Ottawa’s home game against the Nashville Predators on Saturday, December 7.

“We are disappointed we could not execute our gravy boat giveaway on Monday, but this was a situation that was completely out of our control,” said Senators senior vice president of marketing and customer engagement Jeff Harrop. “But we are excited to have the giveaway in December where we can still tie it into a nice holiday theme.”

For more information, please contact:

Ian Mendes, [email protected]

Sylvain St. Laurent, [email protected]

– end –