Tkachuk practices in non-contact jersey 

The Senators practice had a bit of a different look on Wednesday in Irvine, Ca., at the Anaheim Ducks practice facility.

A day after the Senators called up Stephen Halliday and Lassi Thomson for a seven-game Western swing, captain Brady Tkachuk also joined the group for his first official practice with the team.

Tkachuk skated for the first time with his teammates on Friday, but Wednesday marked the first time he fully participated in practice, with the left winger donning a red non-contact jersey just over a month after undergoing thumb surgery.

“It was awesome,” said Tkachuk after practice. “Just another step in the rehab process, being out there, and yeah, just such a great feeling being out with the boys, being back with the group, and pushing to get back.”

Tkachuk said he’s feeling a lot better than he expected he would be doing at this point in the recovery process. He mentioned on the second episode of his Wingmen podcast, which released Wednesday morning, that he aims to be back next week.

“Just getting back into game shape, I’ve been doing a ton of skating, so I feel like my skating and conditioning is probably in the best spot,” said Tkachuk about what the focus is at this point in the rehab process.

“But it’s all about getting that battle and compete, in the corners and around the net, and building that up, so when I get back in a game it’s just an easy transition.”

Since Tkachuk was injured, the Senators have found a way to accumulate points, skating to a record of 8-4-4 with their captain out of the lineup. While he has remained around the team that entire time providing leadership where he can, he’s itching for a return.

“I think they’re kind of doing whatever it takes to win,” said Tkachuk.

“The compete and will-to-win level is the highest I’ve ever seen, so just looking to add to that when we get back and join what they’ve built the last five weeks. Just looking to add and elevate and help the boys as much as I can.”