Tkachuk practices in non-contact jersey 

Senators practice for the first time since touching down in California

BTNovAna
By Andrew Wilimek
Ottawa Senators

The Senators practice had a bit of a different look on Wednesday in Irvine, Ca., at the Anaheim Ducks practice facility.

A day after the Senators called up Stephen Halliday and Lassi Thomson for a seven-game Western swing, captain Brady Tkachuk also joined the group for his first official practice with the team.

Tkachuk skated for the first time with his teammates on Friday, but Wednesday marked the first time he fully participated in practice, with the left winger donning a red non-contact jersey just over a month after undergoing thumb surgery.

“It was awesome,” said Tkachuk after practice. “Just another step in the rehab process, being out there, and yeah, just such a great feeling being out with the boys, being back with the group, and pushing to get back.”

Tkachuk said he’s feeling a lot better than he expected he would be doing at this point in the recovery process. He mentioned on the second episode of his Wingmen podcast, which released Wednesday morning, that he aims to be back next week.

“Just getting back into game shape, I’ve been doing a ton of skating, so I feel like my skating and conditioning is probably in the best spot,” said Tkachuk about what the focus is at this point in the rehab process.

“But it’s all about getting that battle and compete, in the corners and around the net, and building that up, so when I get back in a game it’s just an easy transition.”

Since Tkachuk was injured, the Senators have found a way to accumulate points, skating to a record of 8-4-4 with their captain out of the lineup. While he has remained around the team that entire time providing leadership where he can, he’s itching for a return.

“I think they’re kind of doing whatever it takes to win,” said Tkachuk.

“The compete and will-to-win level is the highest I’ve ever seen, so just looking to add to that when we get back and join what they’ve built the last five weeks. Just looking to add and elevate and help the boys as much as I can.”

Halliday pushes for NHL debut

Travis Green said that Lars Eller will “most likely” not play on Thursday night. In his projected absence, Halliday centred the fourth line at practice.

“He’s gone down, he’s worked on his pace, also that two-way part of his game, that harder part of his game,” said Green about Halliday. “Good chance that we see him, and it’s always exciting when a guy plays his first NHL game.”

Halliday, the Sens’ fourth-round draft pick in 2022, has continued to build off his first full AHL season where he scored 19 goals and added 32 assists to lead Belleville in scoring. He was called up after producing at a point-per-game pace with 16 points in 15 games.

“I’ve just continued to carry off from last year,” said Halliday. “Holding onto pucks, trying to make plays, but I think I’ve tried to get a little bit stronger, use my body a little bit more, and the little bit of details that will help me get [to the NHL].”

The 23-year-old Halliday was called up to the NHL for a couple of days last year but did not dress in a game. “Just trying to experience it, soak it up day-by-day,” said Halliday about joining the Sens for the road trip.

“Just trying to show the coaching staff and Steve [Staios] what I’ve tried to work on down there in Belleville and just taking it day-by-day… the guys are unreal, always. Going back to the Quebec trip, always felt welcomed by those guys, so it’s been fun.”

Loose Pucks

Thomas Chabot joined the Senators practice near the end and worked individually. Green said that Chabot is “much closer” to a return than he was a few days ago.

Visit the Senators website: www.ottawasenators.com

Engage with the Senators on X: @Senators

Like the Senators on Facebook: www.facebook.com/ottawasenators

Follow the Senators on Instagram: senators

News Feed

Halliday and Thomson head west

Sens prepare for longest road trip of season

Senators acquire defenceman Dennis Gilbert from Philadelphia

Forsberg makes 17 saves, Kings shut out Senators

Jordan Spence set to play former team for first time since draft day trade

Sens reach November’s midpoint without a regulation loss in the month

Stutzle, Senators recover to snap Bruins win streak at 7

Know before you go: Hockey Fights Cancer Night

Pinto inked as Sens prep for Bruins showdown

Brady Tkachuk and his brother become the first active NHL players to host podcast 

Sens defence responds to Chabot injury; third line continues rolling

Senators pick up point in OT loss against Stars

Sens look to continue rolling on homestand

Air Canada presents Ignite the Red on Nov. 11 as Senators host Stars

Sens play host to Bruins on annual Hockey Fights Cancer night 

A hero on the ice and on the battlefield

Senators general manager Steve Staios meets the media

Senators defeat Mammoth, extend point streak to 5