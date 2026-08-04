Stars and rivals headline Senators' marquee matchups at home

Florida Panthers: Wednesday, Oct. 21 at 7:30 p.m. and Thursday, March 18 at 7 p.m.

Sens fans won’t have to wait long to see Brady Tkachuk’s return to Ottawa, with the Panthers visit in October serving as the fifth home game on the team’s schedule. The Sens split the season series a year ago against Florida, falling 3-2 in January and winning 5-1 in April behind a two-goal Fabian Zetterlund performance. The Panthers will visit again in March.

San Jose Sharks: Thursday, Oct. 22 at 7 p.m.

The Sharks’ visit to Ottawa last March — on Linus Ullmark bobblehead night — was the highest attended game at Canadian Tire Centre last season for the Senators, with an attendance of 18,764. The Senators won 7-4 behind a two-goal effort from Drake Batherson, who incredibly recorded just a single shot that night.The Sens were able to shut down the young attack of the Sharks, holding Macklin Celebrini to an assist and -1 rating.

Colorado Avalanche: Thursday, Nov. 12 at 7 p.m.

Last January, the Senators took on a murderer’s row of Carolina, Vegas, and Colorado to begin a four-game homestand. While they fell to Carolina 4-1, they were able to handle Vegas (7-1 win) and Colorado (5-2 win) with ease. The Avalanche will visit a couple of months earlier this season, at the tail-end of a three-game homestand that also includes Utah and Washington. The Sens were able to hold Nathan MacKinnon off the scoresheet during that January win, and even scored three goals at even strength while he was on the ice.

Edmonton Oilers: Saturday, Dec. 12 at 7 p.m.

The Senators rallied back from a 2-0 deficit to force the Oilers to overtime when they visited last October, but Jake Walman ended up the overtime hero just a couple of minutes into the extra frame. The Senators will look to snap Connor McDavid’s seven-game point streak at Canadian Tire Centre when he visits this December.

Pittsburgh Penguins: Thursday, Dec. 31 at 2 p.m

The Senators have played four games at home on New Year’s Eve in their history, but none before 6 p.m., making this year’s matchup with Sidney Crosby and the Penguins the first matinee on Dec. 31 in team history. In two home meetings last season, the Senators blanked the Penguins 4-0 and fell 3-2 in a shootout.

Toronto Maple Leafs: Wednesday, Jan. 20 at 7:30 p.m. and Saturday, Feb. 13 at 7 p.m.

The Senators won three of four games against the Leafs last season, including both at Canadian Tire Centre. The Leafs will come to town twice in the span of less than a month this season. In January, they’ll kick off a season-long six-game homestand for Ottawa, and in February, they’ll visit in between road trips.

Montreal Canadiens: Saturday, March 13 at 7 p.m. and Saturday, April 10 at 7 p.m.

The Senators split the season series with the Canadiens at the Bell Centre last season, but dropped both meetings in Ottawa. Montreal will visit Ottawa on two Saturdays late in the season, in which playoff implications are almost sure-to-be-had for two teams that have made the postseason in back-to-back years.

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