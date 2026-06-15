Senators sign forward Eskild Bakke Olsen to a one-year, entry-level contract

OTTAWA – The Ottawa Senators announced today that the team has signed Norwegian forward Eskild Bakke Olsen to a one-year, entry-level contract.

Bakke Olsen, 24, spent the 2025-26 season with Linköping HC of the Swedish Hockey League (SHL) and ranked second in team scoring with 32 points (11 goals, 21 assists) while having skated in all but one of the team’s 52 regular-season games. He also tied for fourth among team skaters by posting a plus-two plus/minus rating.

Last month in Switzerland, Bakke Olsen was part of the Norwegian team that pulled off a surprise by winning a bronze medal at the 2026 IIHF World Championship in Switzerland. In the third-place game, in which Norway came from behind to defeat Canada 3-2 in overtime, he was the third-most-used forward on his team. In total, he recorded five points (two goals and three assists) in 10 games during the tournament.

Bakke Olsen made his professional hockey debut in his hometown of Hamar, playing for the Storhamar Hockey Club, during the 2019-20 season.

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