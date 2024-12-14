Senators shut down Hurricanes for 3-0 shutout win

The Ottawa Senators were able to come away with a big 3-0 win on the road Friday night in Raleigh. Depth scoring and a solid night from Linus Ullmark helped seal the victory against the Carolina Hurricanes from the Lenovo Center.

There was a very good flow to the early portion of the contest. Both teams had zone time creating chances throughout the first and it was the Sens penalty kill which came up big in the opening frame as well. Two kills against the Hurricanes’ third ranked power play in the NHL, with good pressure in all areas of the ice, not allowing clean zone entries. It remained scoreless through 20 minutes of play.

"Our commitment to checking and play away from the puck was big and that is something we have talked about a lot," explained head coach Travis Green following the win. "We've talked about how you play with the lead and the last thing we want to do is just sit back and defend because we want to be aggressive but also smart.